Orange Cream: Is the new Coca-Cola flavour coming to us?

Patrick Vogt Translation: machine translated 13.2.2025

Coca-Cola has launched a new flavour with Orange Cream. For the time being, only the USA and Canada will be able to enjoy the new cola flavour. There it is intended to awaken childhood memories and generate sales.

Although this may seem like a shameful confession in health-conscious times like these: yes, I like sweet drinks - with and without sugar. In fact, I like trying out new sweet drinks and flavours even more. Why? I have no idea. It certainly can't be because of the good experiences I've had at my numerous tastings. A real treat is rare, but it happens more often that I have to overcome myself to finish a new drink after the obligatory test sips - lookin' at you, Coca-Cola Oreo.

But when it comes to new sweet drinks, I'm obviously resistant to learning. Because ever since Coca-Cola announced a new flavour - Orange Cream - I can hardly wait until I can try it. And nothing and no one will be able to stop me.

As the advert with the ice cream van and a 90s song by Mariah Carey suggests, Coca-Cola Orange Cream is riding the nostalgia wave. Its flavour is intended to evoke childhood memories of the Orange Creamsicle - a kind of orange-flavoured stick ice cream.

Most of us will only recognise the Ice Cream Truck, which sells ice lollies such as Orange Creamsicles in the neighbourhood, from Hollywood films. This is probably also the reason why Coca Cola Orange Cream is only sold in the USA and Canada. The new flavour has already been tested there. "Tastes more like a cream soda with a hint of citrus fruit and less like a real orange creamsicle", writes Delish. In any case, it's not bad and definitely worth a try. My speech.

New attempt after the "Spiced debacle"

When and if the new Coke flavour will be officially launched in Europe and Switzerland is questionable. The media office of Coca-Cola Austria & Switzerland wrote on enquiry:

"Unfortunately, it currently looks like Coca-Cola Orange Cream will only be available in the USA and Canada for the foreseeable future.""

In addition, Orange Cream only seems to have a temporary raison d'être in North America. According to Coca-Cola's plans, it will be sold for a good year and not permanently added to the range, as AP News writes. Is this a lesson learnt from the recent "Spiced" flop? After all, this raspberry-flavoured cola drink was discontinued after just six months, although it was originally announced as a permanent addition to the range.

Coca-Cola Spiced was also only sold in North America. Nevertheless, I was able to try it in this country (it was ... mediocre). Sooner or later, Orange Cream will also somehow make the leap across the pond. My taste buds are already looking forward to and dreading it.

But there are other tastings to come first. A Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is currently waiting in the fridge for my verdict. I like Dr Pepper and coconut. What could possibly go wrong?

The signs are pointing towards indulgence ... at least I hope so.

