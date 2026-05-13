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Panasonic Lumix L10: elegant compact camera with large sensor

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 13.5.2026

The successor to the Lumix LX100 offers high image quality and a zoom lens in a compact body. It positions itself as a more flexible alternative to the Fujifilm X100V.

To mark the company's 25th anniversary, Panasonic is presenting an interesting compact camera: The Lumix L10 utilises the Micro-Four-Thirds sensor from the GH7 with 26.5 megapixels and the same processor as the S1RII. Unlike small cameras with even larger sensors, you don't get a fixed lens here, but a zoom with a focal length of 24-75 mm (35 mm equivalent).

In practice, the L10 does not utilise its full resolution, but cuts various formats from the sensor: 4:3 (5200 × 3904 pixels), 3:2 (5408 × 3608 pixels) or 16:9 (5664 × 3192 pixels). The effective resolution is around 20 megapixels. The speed of the lens is f/1.7-2.8, which is not bad, but only allows limited play with the depth of field. Converted to full-frame format, the values correspond to around f/3.5-5.6.

For its compact dimensions, the lens offers a lot of flexibility.

Source: Panasonic

The big advantage of the concept: the Panasonic L10 remains pleasingly small despite the zoom lens. It measures 127 × 74 × 67 millimetres and weighs just 508 grammes. This means it fits comfortably in a jacket pocket or can be hung around the neck without getting on your nerves. The size corresponds roughly to the Sony RX1R III or the Fujifilm X100VI (the latter is even narrower). Panasonic has opted for magnesium and plastic with a leather texture for the body. In addition to a black and a silver version, the Japanese manufacturer also sells one in gold on its own website.

The Panasonic Lumix L10 looks particularly pretty in the two-colour versions.

Source: Panasonic

In contrast to its spiritual predecessor, the LX100, the L10 has an electronic viewfinder. Although this only has a resolution of 2.36 million pixels, this is standard in this camera class. The hybrid phase autofocus offers all modern conveniences such as eye and subject recognition. The compact camera records video in 5.6K at up to 60 frames per second (FPS) and in 4K at up to 120 FPS.

The Panasonic Lumix L10 will be available from June. It costs 1449 francs or 1499 euros.

Header image: Panasonic

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