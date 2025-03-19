News + Trends 18 4

Pebble lives on: Core Devices presents two new smartwatches with e-paper display

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

While modern smartwatches are equipped with more and more sensors and high-resolution displays, Core Devices is taking a different approach. Their two new watches focus on simplicity, user-friendliness and a battery life that lasts for weeks rather than days.

When the source code for PebbleOS was officially released in January 2025, it was like a belated Christmas present for many fans of the legendary smartwatch brand. Former inventor Eric Migicovsky also announced that he was already working on successor models. And now, a few months later, it is clear: Pebble may not be back - but its spirit lives on.

With Core Devices, Migicovsky is bringing the tried-and-tested concept of a minimalist, extremely durable smartwatch with an e-paper display back onto the market. The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are intended to continue Pebble's legacy. He announced this on his blog.

Pebble smartwatch about to make a comeback: Google releases source code

Both watches will be sold in limited quantities via the rePebble store, with availability largely dependent on the number of displays available. According to Migicovsky, the number of interested parties who have registered for updates on the Pebble relaunch already exceeds the number of watches that can actually be produced. Accordingly, we are unlikely to see the devices in the shop.

Core 2 Duo: the minimalist smartwatch with buttons and e-paper display

The Core 2 Duo is the simpler of the two new smartwatches and focuses on the essence of what once made Pebble so popular: an easy-to-read, energy-saving monochrome e-paper display, physical buttons for operation and a battery life that makes other smartwatches look old.

The 1.26-inch display with a resolution of 144 × 168 pixels is always switched on, but hardly consumes any energy thanks to the e-ink technology. The display is also easy to read in direct sunlight - an advantage that OLED or LCD displays cannot offer. Instead of relying on touch operation, you navigate with four physical buttons, which are designed to enable simple, haptic control - even with wet or sweaty fingers.

The watch case is made of lightweight, robust polycarbonate and is available in black or white. While many modern smartwatches are overloaded with sensors, the Core 2 Duo concentrates on the essentials. It has a 6-axis IMU for step and sleep tracking, a compass and a barometer, but does not have GPS or a heart rate sensor.

The design of the Core 2 Duo is based on the Pebble 2.

Source: Core Devices LLC

The connection to the smartphone is made via Bluetooth, which means that notifications for calls, messages and apps are displayed directly on the watch. An integrated microphone and speaker also enable voice recordings or calls, but only in conjunction with a paired smartphone.

The most impressive feature for me is the battery life: thanks to the combination of the e-paper display and energy-efficient hardware, the Core 2 Duo lasts up to 30 days on a single charge. The watch is charged via a magnetic charger.

The Core 2 Duo is aimed at users who are looking for a simple, reliable and durable smartwatch. It costs 149 US dollars and is due to be launched in July 2025.

Core Time 2: a touch of colour and a touch more comfort

While the Core 2 Duo retains the classic Pebble philosophy almost unchanged, the Core Time 2 brings some modern elements into play. The most striking feature is the 1.5-inch e-paper display, which, unlike the Core 2 Duo, can display 64 colours. With a resolution of 200 × 228 pixels, it is also slightly sharper and allows for a more appealing design of watch faces and notifications.

In addition to the four physical buttons, the Core Time 2 also offers a touchscreen that allows for more flexible control. The case is made of high-quality metal, which gives the watch a more elegant appearance. The exact colour variants are not yet known, but it is expected that several options will be available.

The Core Time 2 also offers a colour display and a touchscreen.

Source: Core Devices LLC

A key difference to the Core 2 Duo is the integrated heart rate sensor, which enables continuous heart rate monitoring. This makes the watch more interesting for sportswomen and health-conscious users, even if it does not replace a complete fitness smartwatch.

The Core Time 2 offers the same Bluetooth functions as its smaller sister model, including notifications, music control and microphone/speaker integration. Despite the colour display and extended functions, the battery life is also said to be up to 30 days.

The price for the Core Time 2 is USD 225, with the market launch planned for December 2025.

Software & compatibility: PebbleOS lives on

Both watches are based on PebbleOS, an open-source operating system that is compatible with over 10,000 existing Pebble apps and watch faces. A new companion app for Android and iOS is currently being developed to enable connection to the smartphone.

Header image: Core Devices LLC

