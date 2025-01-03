Pickleball, strength training, yoga - Apple expands Fitness+ offering

To kick off the new year, Apple is expanding the range of courses in its fitness app. There are training programmes to get better at the trend sport of pickleball, to master difficult yoga poses or for progressive strength training.

Gob instead of spill - that's the motto of those responsible at Apple for Fitness+. From Monday, 6 January, there will be new content in the virtual fitness studio. To be able to use it, you have to invest 12.90 francs per month or 99 francs per year in Switzerland. In Germany, it's a little cheaper to get in shape at 10 euros per month and 80 euros for a whole year. The app can only be used on Apple devices, specifically with iPhone, Watch and iPad as well as via the Apple TV box. All content is in English.

Free months with new purchase If you buy an Apple Watch, an iPhone, an iPad or a box for Apple TV, you get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free. The offer only needs to be activated in your profile. Other new subscribers can try out the offer for free for one month.

There is already a large catalogue of videos that are between five and 45 minutes long and cover many types of sport: from Pilates to rowing, cycling, dancing and yoga to strength training or meditation.

Three weeks for more strength

A progressive strength training programme is now available. It lasts three weeks. If you use it, you will be guided through the process of building and maintaining strength, Apple promises. There are twelve training sessions over three weeks, each lasting 30 minutes. The first week focuses on progressive overload, the second on "time under tension" and the third on dynamic strength. And once you're through, you can do a second or third round - then simply with adapted weights.

Perfect for pickleball

Tens of millions of Americans are now said to have succumbed to the trend and are chasing balls over the net playing pickleball. Apple may be a little late to the party, but at least it has one of the three best players in the world in Catherine Parenteau. The programme was created together with her to promote strength, endurance and flexibility - inspired by the professional player's training programme.

For the perfect yoga pose

Yoga has grace and elegance. But for certain poses, ambition is not enough, you need training. With a special programme for yoga peak poses, Apple wants to help you achieve the dancer, twisted hand to big toe or crow pose. In the workshop videos, the fitness instructors will show you how to do them correctly and give you tips on how to do them correctly.

Breathe, walk, more music

New breathing meditations offer more peace and quiet. There is a new series in which techniques such as abdominal, box or ocean breathing can be practised in ten-minute sessions. "Breathing" will also become a separate training area within the app with the expansion.

One of the less sweat-inducing activities in Fitness+ is the audio walks. If birdsong or the sound of the wind aren't enough for you, you can put the Airpods in your ear and listen to celebrities go for a walk and talk about their lives. New episodes will be available from 13 January, starting with "Severance" star Adam Scott.

If you like music while you work out, Apple Fitness+ has always been a good choice. Music plays in the background during every workout. In the Spotlight series, there are playlists to match the workouts, each dedicated to a specific artist. New ones are coming in January and February with Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar.