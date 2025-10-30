Playmobil steps into the ring with WWE

Behind the scenes
Vinyl figure hype: sales up 80% at Galaxus
by Alex Hämmerli
Playmobil and WWE collaborate for the first time. Figures of well-known wrestling stars will appear from July 2026. Playmobil is thus opening a new chapter between nostalgia, fan culture and risk.
WWE is one of the longest-lasting entertainment phenomena in the world. It combines athleticism, spectacle and storytelling. Ingredients that can certainly be translated into play figures. According to Playmobil, the collaboration «is intended to bring together two worlds that inspire millions of people». The figures are based on well-known appearances of the stars, including typical outfits and accessories. Whether there will also be a wrestling ring set is still open.
With the WWE licence, Playmobil is focusing on a target group that was previously more at home with Mattel or Funko. The move is bold, but not without risk. If the design, quality and fan appeal are right, a new collector's series could emerge. If not, the figures will remain dust catchers on the shop shelf.
What do you think: Do WWE and Playmobil go together or will it remain a weird, short-lived combination? Let us know in the comments.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
Playmobil announces a global licence partnership with the wrestling league WWE. The first figures are set to appear in July 2026, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and the legendary Hulk Hogan. For Playmobil, this is the next step towards pop culture, following collaborations with brands such as Barbie or Monster High. The aim is clear: to appeal more strongly to adult fans and collectors.
Other brands have long since found their way into the wrestling world. Mattel has been producing successful WWE figure series with a high collection rate for years, and Funko has also discovered the ring for itself. Playmobil is therefore not entering new territory, but rather a well-established field. The difference lies in the style. Instead of muscular action figures with joints, Playmobil brings its familiar design language, small, stiff and stylised. This can be charming, but also alienating for fans who are used to realism.
Mattel WWE WrestleMania Action Figure Bianca Belair 15 cm
Funko POP! WWE The Rock: Final Boss (168) EXM
Mattel WWE Main Event Series Actionfigur John Cena 15 cm
Mattel WWE WrestleMania Action Figure Bianca Belair 15 cm
Funko POP! WWE The Rock: Final Boss (168) EXM
Mattel WWE Main Event Series Actionfigur John Cena 15 cm
For many adults who grew up with Playmobil, the cooperation can be a nostalgic bridge. At the same time, it raises questions: How much adult authenticity can a system toy that is more synonymous with childlike role play tolerate? And can Playmobil manage the balancing act between collector's item and children's play figure? The brand is thus operating in a field of tension that is also familiar to Lego, between toy and collector's item, between childhood and fandom. An area of tension with good prospects of success, but also a great risk of falling.