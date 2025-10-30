Your data. Your choice.

Playmobil
News + Trends
42

Playmobil steps into the ring with WWE

Ramon Schneider
30.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Playmobil and WWE collaborate for the first time. Figures of well-known wrestling stars will appear from July 2026. Playmobil is thus opening a new chapter between nostalgia, fan culture and risk.

Implementation and strategy

WWE is one of the longest-lasting entertainment phenomena in the world. It combines athleticism, spectacle and storytelling. Ingredients that can certainly be translated into play figures. According to Playmobil, the collaboration «is intended to bring together two worlds that inspire millions of people». The figures are based on well-known appearances of the stars, including typical outfits and accessories. Whether there will also be a wrestling ring set is still open.

Comparison with other manufacturers

Classification for collectors and fans

Conclusion

With the WWE licence, Playmobil is focusing on a target group that was previously more at home with Mattel or Funko. The move is bold, but not without risk. If the design, quality and fan appeal are right, a new collector's series could emerge. If not, the figures will remain dust catchers on the shop shelf.

What do you think: Do WWE and Playmobil go together or will it remain a weird, short-lived combination? Let us know in the comments.

Header image: Playmobil

Ramon Schneider
