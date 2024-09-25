Playstation State of Play September 2024: All games and trailers from the show

Sony shows off new games for the PS5 at a "State of Play" presentation. In addition to many remasters and new editions, there is also a big surprise to announce.

About a fortnight ago, Sony unveiled new hardware with the PS5 Pro. At the "State of Play", the company is showcasing new games for its consoles.

I have summarised all the highlights and games presented below.

"Ghost of Yōtei" - the samurai epic returns

Fans of "Ghost of Tsushima" have had to wait a long time for a sequel to Sony's samurai epic. At the State of Play, developer studio Sucker Punch is now showing what they have been working on for the last few years

The new game is no longer set on the island of Tsushima, but in the south-west of the Hokkaido peninsula, near the Yōtei volcano. This is also prominently featured in the trailer. The lead role is no longer played by the samurai Jin Sakai, but by the swordswoman Atsu. New location, new "spirit".

The footage shown looks beautiful. Lush green meadows full of wild horses, forests lined with red leaves and snow-covered landscapes with metres of snow. Plus short clips of bloody sword fights and brand new: firearms. But you'll have to be patient a little longer until the release.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5

"Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered" - the first "Horizon" game gets even prettier

Aloy's first adventure is getting a remaster that should bring it graphically to the same level as "Horizon: Forbidden West". According to Sony, the graphics have been completely overhauled. Over ten hours of conversations have been re-recorded for the cutscenes. If you own the original game, you can upgrade for 10 francs or euros.

Date: 31 October

Released for: PS5, PC

"Lego Horizon Adventures" - getting started soon

The previously announced Lego spin-off of "Horizon" receives a new trailer with all kinds of fun costumes and extras for pre-orders. A release date has also been announced for the first time. You can start building blocks with Aloy in November. Not only on the PS5, but also as the first game in the history of Playstation on the Switch.

Date: 14 November

Released for: PS5, Switch, PC

"Hell Is Us" - "Death Stranding" sends its regards

The dark action adventure game gets its first gameplay trailer. The playable character with his outfit and gadgets reminds me a lot of Sam Porter from "Death Stranding". And the game also seems to be very inspired by Kojima's works in other ways.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Alan Wake 2: The Lake House" - the story continues

After the excellent "Night Springs" DLC, which was released in the summer, the story of "Alan Wake 2" will continue in October with "The Lake House". It centres on a research station of the Federal Bureau of Control in BrightFalls - the town where the strange events surrounding the bearded writer took place. It feels like the DLC is the link between "Alan Wake 2" and the already announced "Control 2".

Date: October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Palworld" - now also available for Playstation

Nintendo has just sued the Japanese studio behind "Palworld". The game is too similar to "Pokémon". However, this does not prevent those responsible from releasing the surprise hit on other platforms. After PC and Xbox fans have been able to catch and exploit cute creatures since the beginning of the year, Playstation users can now enjoy virtual monster slavery.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS5

Already available for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Dragon Age: The Veilguard" - epic battles against giant dragons

Bioware's action RPG shows itself in a new trailer. The video shows an epic boss fight against an angry ice dragon. And then there's an even angrier fire dragon. Looks very promising. It won't be long until the release either.

Date: 31 October 2024

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered" - a remaster for the birthday

To celebrate its 25th birthday, the Playstation classic returns in a remastered double pack with enhanced graphics.

Date: 10 December

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Lunar Remastered Collection" - and another remaster

Two JRPG insider tips from the PS1 era are being remastered for modern platforms. In addition to revised graphics, there are also improvements in the audio area and various quality-of-life adjustments.

Date: Spring 2025

Released for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

"Monster Hunter Wilds" - now with a specific release date

Capcom's monster hunt does the honours at the "State of Play" with an extensive story trailer. You can see lots of new game areas and huge monsters - including a particularly nasty-looking beast that will apparently play a central role in the game's story. There's also a release date. Even more information about "Monster Hunter Wilds" will be revealed at the Tokyo Game Show, which starts tomorrow.

Date: 28 February 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Dynasty Warriors Origins" - the glossy action starts next year

The reboot of Koei Tecmo's hack-n-slash blockbuster also gets a new, action-packed trailer and a concrete release date. Compared to its predecessors, the huge battles look much more elaborate and graphically impressive. The game is set to be a new beginning for the long-running series.

Date: 17 January 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"The Midnight Walk" - sweet horror with a plasticine look

The development studio behind "Lost in Random" is back with a cute horror game. The special thing about it: the game environments and characters are made from modelling clay. "The Midnight Walk" therefore comes with a unique stop-motion look. It should also be completely playable in VR.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, PS VR2, PC

"ArcheAge: Chronicles" - online role-playing game from Korea

In this Korean online action RPG, you can expect a dark fantasy setting as well as massive melee battles with huge weapons and spectacular magic attacks. The story of the game is set around 50 years after the end of the story of its predecessor ("ArchAge", 2013).

Date: 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Free DLC for "Astro Bot"

"Astro Bot" has only just been released and developer studio Team Asobi has already announced a free expansion. Five new speedrun levels and ten new VIP bots - including from "Stellar Blade" and "Helldivers 2" - await you in the game from the end of 2024.

Date: End of 2024

Released for: PS5

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights, smaller titles, updates and ports were also presented. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview:

New colours for controllers and faceplates

In addition to new games, Sony has also unveiled new colours for the PS5 and controllers: Indigo, Pearl and Teal.

A new "Fortnite" controller will also be available soon: