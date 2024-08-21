Polar bears serve as a model for Columbia's new heating technology

The "Omni-Heat Arctic" insulation system from Columbia is designed to provide warmth in arctic temperatures. The American outdoor brand has modelled it on the fur of polar bears. The system utilises the sun's energy and is designed to store heat for the long term.

Polar bears store heat from the sun to keep warm in extreme cold. One of the things that makes this possible is their special fur structure: The outer hairs are transparent, hollow and act like small light guides that channel sunlight directly onto the skin. In addition, the skin of polar bears is black and therefore able to absorb the heat of the sun's rays. According to the American outdoor manufacturer Columbia, it is copying these properties in its new warming technology.

Warmth thanks to stored solar energy

Columbia calls the new technology "Omni-Heat Arctic". Like polar bears, it is designed to utilise the sun's energy and store heat for the long term. According to the manufacturer, the combination of a solar-permeable outer material and corresponding insulation and a black, heat-absorbing film on the inside also withstands icy temperatures. Columbia uses the in-house development in new insulation and fleece jackets.

The new

Salewa, for example, took a different approach four years ago. The company uses the thermal radiation of the human body under the keyword "Responsive Technology". The inside of the corresponding products is coated with a thermoreactive print. This layer absorbs the heat from the body's own far infrared radiation (FIR) and gradually releases it back into the muscle tissue.

Inspired by the animal world

Outdoor brands have often adapted characteristics and abilities from nature and the animal world in particular for product development, according to Columbia. The technical term for this is biomimicry: the texture of shark skin served as a model for wetsuits. Vegetable burrs that cling to animal fur inspired the Velcro fastener and the lotus effect for water-repellent surfaces is used in numerous products.

For the new warming technology, Columbia worked closely with the Burke Museum of Natural History in Seattle "to understand how nature works and translate it into functional properties for outdoor sports," according to the press release." Columbia continues: "The result is the new "Omni-Heat Arctic Technology", which imitates the impressive insulating properties of polar bear fur. By using translucent fibres and a special coating that optimises heat conduction, this technology offers a high-performance alternative to conventional insulation materials."

The solar energy passes through the outer layers onto the black, heat-absorbing "Omni-Heat Black Dot" film on the inside. This stores the solar energy and converts it into heat. According to Columbia, the pattern is inspired by geodesic dome greenhouses and consists of black triangles and dots. The special combination reduces heat loss and keeps the sun's heat close to the body even after sunset. The result is highly efficient heat that is amplified by solar energy.

According to Columbia, the retail price for the jacket is 380 francs and 170 francs for the fleece. Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.