News + Trends 61 6

Princeton University presents new sodium-based battery

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 24.2.2025

In view of the growing demand for energy storage and the scarcity of lithium resources, sodium could be an alternative. Researchers at Princeton University have developed a battery that is not only more powerful but also more sustainable than conventional rechargeable batteries.

A research team at Princeton University has developed a new sodium-based battery that outperforms commercial lithium-ion batteries in both energy and power density. The results were published in a study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Breakthrough thanks to a newly developed cathode material

The new battery utilises a newly developed cathode material called bis-tetraaminobenzoquinone (TAQ). This is an organic, layered solid. TAQ is characterised by its stability to air and moisture, a long service life and environmental friendliness. It is also completely insoluble and highly conductive, which is an advantage for organic cathode materials.

Molecular layers optimise electron transport and increase storage capacity.

Source: Princeton University

This material makes it possible to achieve an energy and power density that far surpasses previous sodium-ion batteries. The electrodes of the battery have an energy density of more than 600 watt hours per kilogramme (Wh/kg), making them a promising alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

There is no concrete data on the service life. The researchers describe it as "excellent stability".

High availability of sodium in contrast to lithium

Another advantage of the sodium-based battery is the availability and low cost of the materials used. Compared to lithium, sodium is available in large quantities and easily accessible, which significantly reduces manufacturing costs. This makes the new technology not only more powerful, but also economically more attractive and more environmentally friendly.

The researchers led by Professor Mircea Dincă of Princeton University see great potential for the use of this battery in various areas. For example, in electric vehicles, where the high charging capacity and rapid energy absorption are particularly advantageous. The battery could also be used in stationary energy storage systems such as data centres and renewable energy systems. The research was funded by Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini.

Mircea Dincă is the leader of the project. He also works as Andrew Stewart 1886 Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University.

Source: Princeton University

Despite the promising results, there are still challenges to overcome before the sodium-based battery becomes commercially available. These include adapting the production processes and the long-term stability of the batteries under real-life conditions.

However, the researchers say they are confident that they will overcome these hurdles and that the new technology will soon play an important role in energy storage.

Header image: Juan Roballo / Shutterstock

I like this article! 61 people like this article







