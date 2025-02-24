News + Trends 52 21

Production error in the RTX 5090: Only a few units affected

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 24.2.2025

Nvidia admits a production error with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti. A complete ROP partition is missing on certain models. Although only a few units are involved, it is another fail of the RTX 50 series.

The graphics cards in the RTX 50 series are off to a difficult start. They are still barely available, have problems with melting power cables and stability - more on this below. And now Nvidia has to admit to production errors.

Only a few units affected

Techpowerup has uncovered the case. According to the report, certain Geforce RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti have one ROP partition less than specified. ROP stands for Raster Operations Pipeline Units. The more of these units are available, the more pixels can be processed per clock cycle. The missing partition is said to lead to a five per cent drop in performance. Update: In the meantime, a case of an affected RTX 5080 has also emerged, which only has 104 instead of 112 ROPs.

In the meantime, Nvidia has taken a stand (via TheVerge) and admitted the production error. Less than 0.5 per cent of the cards are affected. The error, which according to the current state of knowledge affects products from Gigabyte, MSI, Manli and Zotac, should be fixed in new batches.

TheVerge.

How to find out if you are affected

As it is not possible to trace which units are affected, you will have to find out for yourself. The best way to do this is to use the GPU-Z software, which shows you the ROPs. Important: The driver for your graphics card must be installed. Compare the specified number with the specifications of your GPU. For the RTX 5090 it should be 176 ROPs and for the RTX 5070 Ti 96 ROPs. If you notice a difference, you should contact the manufacturer according to Nvidia.

Stability problems cause further frustration

In addition to this production error, Nvidia indirectly admits that there are also stability problems with the RTX 50 series. According to Techpowerup, corresponding investigations are underway, according to which users have been experiencing widespread black screens and system crashes since the launch of the 572 driver branch.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the problem could go further than the software driver. A VBIOS update may be necessary to fully address the stability issues.

Header image: Screenshot Youtube / Techtesters

I like this article! 52 people like this article







