Qi2.2: Wireless charging is getting faster, but not easier

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 17.7.2025

Finally: Qi2.2 allows smartphones to be charged wirelessly with up to 25 watts. However, there are still no Android devices that support the standard.

Back in April 2025, «The Wireless Power Consortium» (WPC) presented Qi2.2, and now the first charging devices and power banks have been certified according to the new standard. They are expected to go on sale in the next few months. Although wireless charging will theoretically be faster, in practice only one Android smartphone is currently able to use Qi2 without any aids.

Wireless charging is now possible with the new standard.

Power banks and chargers for faster wireless charging

Qi2 was a huge leap forward for wireless charging. At up to 15 watts, the standard transmits twice as much power as the previous one. With Qi2.2, the charging power increases to up to 25 watts. Ugreen is the first manufacturer to push ahead and has announced the first charging accessory with the new standard with its «MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank». The 10,000 mAh power bank should be available in the third quarter of 2025.

This charger from Belkin can charge three devices simultaneously.

Source: Belkin

Other power banks, chargers and car mounts with Qi2.2 can be found in the WPC database. From Belkin, for example, a «UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1» charger. The manufacturer also announced several Qi2.2 products. Anker's 3-in-1 charger will show charging speeds on a display and Aukey has a 2-1 charger in the works. Baseus has had a power bank certified and Scosche is updating its «MagicMount Pro» car mount with the new standard.

Anker shows how much power is flowing with its 3-in-1 charger.

Source: Anker

Numerous official announcements are likely to be made in the coming months. The IFA at the beginning of September could be a welcome opportunity to present corresponding devices.

Qi2.2 will also be able to be used in cars.

Source: Scosche

So far, however, only iPhone owners can look forward to faster wireless charging. Apple's own MagSafe charging puck already delivers up to 25 watts for the iPhone 16 - with the exception of the iPhone 16E. In the Android world, however, the number of devices that even support Qi2 can be counted on one hand.

Qi2: a good idea with implementation problems

There was great enthusiasm when Qi2 was introduced at the end of 2023. Finally, iPhones and Android smartphones should have a common standard for wireless charging. But so far, only Apple has consistently upgraded its MagSafe technology to the new standard - and is also said to be working on a charger with Qi2.2.

In the Android world, despite the initial euphoria, Qi2 has so far not spreading. The HMD Skyline is still the only smartphone that supports the standard - including a magnetic mount.

A power bank with Qi2.2 only needs to be placed on top of the smartphone to charge it.

Source: Baseus

At the beginning of 2025, the WPC introduced «Qi2 ready» or Qi2.1 also a new sub-label. It has not made it any easier to keep track of wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 series from Samsung, for example, supports Qi2.1 and charges wirelessly with up to 15 watts. However, you need to buy a suitable case to ensure that the smartphones stick to chargers with magnets. There are no magnets in Samsung devices.

In the end, we can only hope that more Android devices will support the Qi2.2 standard in the future. Perhaps with the Pixel 10, which Google will be unveiled on 20 August. With the Pixel 9, the manufacturer has only set to Qi1.3.

Header image: Ugreen

