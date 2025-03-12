News + Trends 48 10

Railway history to build: the BR 01 as a set from Bluebrixx

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 12.3.2025

More than 7000 bricks, over eight kilograms in weight and 119 cm long: Bluebrixx is launching the BR 01 steam locomotive as a model. Reproduced in great detail and with an elaborate design, it is designed to attract collectors.

This model is a real hunk. Weighing more than eight kilograms, the new steam locomotive is one of the largest and heaviest sets Bluebrixx has ever produced. The "Display Steam Locomotive" of the 01 series consists of a total of 7154 bricks and includes a detailed replica of the engine room, which provides an insight into the inner workings of the locomotive.

The Brixx locomotive is modelled on the historic BR 01 on a scale of 1:18. It measures 119 centimetres in length, 16.5 centimetres in width and 26 centimetres in height. Due to its heavy weight, it is not intended to be played with, but is purely an exhibition model.

The Bluebrixx model features a detailed Cockpit with realistic controls and fire chamber.

Historical use of the "real" BR 01

The class 01 was the first so-called "standardised express locomotive", which was developed by the German Reichsbahn-Gesellschaft (DRG) from 1925 and came onto the rails a year later. The aim was to create a powerful and standardised locomotive for express trains.

A total of 231 such locomotives were built by 1938. The locomotive reached a top speed of up to 130 km/h and was powered by a two-cylinder hot steam engine. Thanks to its performance and striking appearance with its large driving wheels, the 01 series became a symbol of the German steam locomotive era.

The red driving wheels and rods are faithfully reproduced.

After the Second World War, many locomotives remained in the German Federal Railways (DB) and in the German Reichsbahn (DR) of the GDR, where they were partially modernised in the 1950s and 1960s. Some locomotives were used until the 1970s before they were finally replaced by diesel locomotives.

The BR 01 used coal as fuel. The locomotive carried this with a load capacity of 10 tonnes and a 34 cubic metre water tank in the tender. This enabled longer journeys without frequent stops. You can also recognise the water tank on the tender of the Brixx locomotive.

The characteristic apron and buffer beam of the BR 01 have been faithfully reproduced.

Availability in the shop

At the moment, Bluebrixx is only available in our shop via third-party retailers. Our buyers are working on connecting the German clamping block manufacturer as a partner in the shop.

