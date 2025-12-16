News + Trends 11 8

Rats play "Doom" - new with curved AMOLED and fire button

16.12.2025

Since 2021, rats have been trained to run straight ahead in "Doom". Now version two brings new hardware: a curved AMOLED display, a fire button and more freedom of movement.

The aim of «Rats Play Doom» is to train rats in a virtual environment using a specially developed VR setup and to research their behaviour in the process. More specifically, how animals can link complex movements with virtual stimuli - an approach that is also relevant to neuroscience and the understanding of learning processes. The project was originally launched in 2021 as a private experiment by neuroengineer Viktor Tóth using open-source hardware. However, it has since been expanded into a team with scientific aspirations.

The first version was still very limited: the animals ran on a freely rotating ball through a specially customised «Doom 2» level - a simple corridor, straight ahead, without any branches or shooting actions. They were rewarded with sugar water. With the new version, the team has significantly expanded the hardware. The rats can now not only run, but also shoot - and receive feedback when they bump into a wall.

New hardware, new «gameplay»

The second version of the setup consists of a freely rotating ball as a treadmill, a curved AMOLED display with a 180-degree field of vision and a mechanical lever as a fire button. The new curved display should provide more immersion, i.e. a deeper dive into hell.

The setup - here still without VR display and fire button.

Source: Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com

Sensors record the movements and transfer them to the game. The software runs on a PC, a connected Raspberry Pi controls the sensors and the reward system, which dispenses sugar water. Another new feature is an air blast system: if the rat virtually bumps into a wall, it feels a gentle puff of air at the end of its snout - and can change direction instead of just running straight ahead.

Neu können die Ratten nicht nur ballern, sondern auch die Laufrichtung ändern.

Hier wird der neue Feuerknopf getestet.

Behaviour of the rats

The animals are positioned in a harness above the sphere. From there, they move with their paws and transmit their steps into the game. Rewards are given for desired actions such as navigating or successful shots. According to the developers, training takes place without any physical intervention, only through movement, feedback and rewards.

It remains to be seen whether «Doom» is the best game choice for rats.

Source: Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com

It is not known to what extent the demon invasions affect the psyche of the animals. The rats also don't get very far in the game. They can run and shoot, but of course they don't understand «Doom». It's not about defeating demons tactically, but about the animals linking certain movements to actions on sale.

Header image: Viktor Tóth / ratsplaydoom.com

