Recently discovered: The award-winning bike bag with the viewing window

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 12.2.2025

The "Peek Handlebar Bag" from Capsuled sets new standards for bikepacking and cycling accessories with its fine details. The highlight of this handlebar bag is the transparent window made of environmentally friendly TPU. This is designed to save you the hassle of rummaging around.

At the sports trade fair ISPO, a bike bag was recently unveiled in Munich, which features a viewing window - the manufacturer calls it the Capsuled Peek window - to enable a quick view of the bag's contents. This makes tedious rummaging for equipment a thing of the past.

With a capacity of seven litres, this lightweight, durable bag is made from 100 per cent recycled ripstop nylon. Thanks to sealed seams and roll-top fasteners on both sides, the bag is completely waterproof according to the manufacturer and protects the contents even in extreme conditions.

Product details

Colours: Orange Rust, Ochre, Volcanic Ash

Sizes: 16 x 16 x 44 cm (H x W x D)

Pack volume: 7 litres

Availability: since June 2024

Price: 140 €

Developed for a new bike generation

The "Peek Handlebar Bag" from Capsuled is aimed at modern bikers who value versatility, minimalist design and environmentally conscious production, according to the manufacturer. The robust and lightweight construction is suitable for safely storing rainwear or light utensils on long tours. The bag was also honoured with one of the popular awards at the trade fair.

The ISPO jury was immediately impressed by the "Peek Handlebar Bag" and wrote: "The bikepacking community always follows new developments with great interest - practical details in particular, such as a viewing window in the handlebar roller, therefore immediately attracted the appropriate attention. Other highlights include the durable construction made from sustainable materials."

This award proves, according to Thomas Laschet, founder of Capsuled, "that our unique product ideas stand out in a highly competitive market. Being recognised by the jury underlines the commitment of our team and our vision to develop innovative, high-quality and functional bike bags that support cyclists worldwide on their tours."

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the products in our range. If possible, we will test the products and report on them.

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

