Red frenzy in 1:64: Hot Wheels revives Ferrari myths

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 9.4.2025

After more than a decade apart, two icons of the automotive and toy world are celebrating their comeback: Ferrari and Hot Wheels present their new co-operation.

The revitalised partnership between Mattel and Ferrari is beginning to bear fruit. The models presented by Hot Wheels are likely to make some collectors' hearts beat faster.

An exclusive, limited collector's set with two Hot Wheels die-cast models, which was available for pre-order on Mattel Creations ist , kicks things off. The Heritage set was sold out within hours. In it you will find the Ferrari 312 P - a special tribute to the very first Hot Wheels Ferrari model from 1970 - and the Ferrari 499P Modificata, the current winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Both models come in the Spectraflame paintwork and with authentic details (spokes, cooling hoses, Cockpit).

Models that made racing history

Both models have historical significance: the 312P not only marked the first Ferrari in Hot Wheels history, but also Ferrari's return to sports car racing after a one-year break. With the 3.0-litre V12 engine, racing driver Mario Andretti set an exclamation mark at the time when he took pole position in the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Two racing legends are united in this limited-edition set.

Source: Mattel

The modern 499P won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hypercar class in 2023. Exactly 50 years after Ferrari had last strived for overall victory with a works team.

Small RC speedster

For those who want more than static models, Hot Wheels offers the Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a remote-controlled vehicle in 1:64 scale. The model is compatible with Hot Wheels racetracks and can be steered forwards, backwards, left and right through your living room. According to the manufacturer, the release date is set for June.

Action is provided by the RC model of the SF90 Stradale.

Source: Mattel

Icons of the 60s

The set announced for October with the Ferrari 250 GTO and the Fiat 642 RN2 Bartoletti Transporter brings together two more icons. The 250 GTO is a legend and is considered by connoisseurs to be one of the most beautiful Ferraris of all time.

Anybody who spent time on racetracks in the 1960s will recognise this picture.

Source: Mattel

The model sits in style on the Fiat transport vehicle that once took the most famous Ferrari racing cars to the most important racetracks in the world.

Header image: Mattel

