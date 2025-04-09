Red frenzy in 1:64: Hot Wheels revives Ferrari myths
After more than a decade apart, two icons of the automotive and toy world are celebrating their comeback: Ferrari and Hot Wheels present their new co-operation.
The revitalised partnership between Mattel and Ferrari is beginning to bear fruit. The models presented by Hot Wheels are likely to make some collectors' hearts beat faster.
An exclusive, limited collector's set with two Hot Wheels die-cast models, which was available for pre-order on Mattel Creations
ist, kicks things off. The Heritage set was sold out within hours. In it you will find the Ferrari 312 P - a special tribute to the very first Hot Wheels Ferrari model from 1970 - and the Ferrari 499P Modificata, the current winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Both models come in the Spectraflame paintwork and with authentic details (spokes, cooling hoses, Cockpit).
Models that made racing history
Both models have historical significance: the 312P not only marked the first Ferrari in Hot Wheels history, but also Ferrari's return to sports car racing after a one-year break. With the 3.0-litre V12 engine, racing driver Mario Andretti set an exclamation mark at the time when he took pole position in the 12 Hours of Sebring.
The modern 499P won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the hypercar class in 2023. Exactly 50 years after Ferrari had last strived for overall victory with a works team.
Small RC speedster
For those who want more than static models, Hot Wheels offers the Ferrari SF90 Stradale as a remote-controlled vehicle in 1:64 scale. The model is compatible with Hot Wheels racetracks and can be steered forwards, backwards, left and right through your living room. According to the manufacturer, the release date is set for June.
Icons of the 60s
The set announced for October with the Ferrari 250 GTO and the Fiat 642 RN2 Bartoletti Transporter brings together two more icons. The 250 GTO is a legend and is considered by connoisseurs to be one of the most beautiful Ferraris of all time.
The model sits in style on the Fiat transport vehicle that once took the most famous Ferrari racing cars to the most important racetracks in the world.
