Researchers develop display with extreme pixel density

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

LEDs as small as viruses: a technical breakthrough should make extremely sharp displays possible in the future. They would be suitable for VR headsets, for example.

Researchers from China's Zhejiang University in collaboration with the UK's University of Cambridge have developed a new LED technology. The "nano-PeLED" pixels are 90 nanometres in size, which is the size of a virus. They enable a pixel density of 127,000 pixels per inch (ppi). Current micro LEDs become too inefficient at a size of less than 10,000 nanometres.

Various pixel densities of micro and nano-PeLEDs.

Source: Zhejiang University

Displays with a high pixel density are used in virtual reality headsets, for example. In the future, nano-PeLEDs could provide sharper images. They are based on the mineral perovskite, which is known from solar cells. According to the researchers, they should be cheaper to produce than the leading micro-LED technology to date.

The researchers have published the corresponding study in the scientific journal "Nature". In it, they also describe a new manufacturing process that is required for the tiny semiconductors. Conventional photolithography directly on the perovskite would damage the material. Instead, the structure is embossed into another layer of the semiconductor.

The fabrication process of micro- and nano-PeLEDs

Source: Zhejiang University

As with all technical breakthroughs in display technology, the question is if and when the research will make it into commercial products. The scientists state that they are already working on this together with the Chinese company LinkZill. LinkZill is to develop programmable circuits for operating the displays. However, this is likely to take some time. So you can't hope for VR headsets with 127,000 ppi that quickly.

Header image: Zhejiang University

