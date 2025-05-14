News + Trends 6 0

Revell presents 4 new model kits - from aerospace to aviation to motorsport

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 14.5.2025

Revell shows technical diversity in small format: four new kits combine historical depth with modelling precision.

Modelling manufacturer Revell has announced four new kits. These range thematically between historical aviation, classic motorsport and modern space travel. The «NASA Artemis SLS» particularly stands out for me. The other kits are the racing car «Porsche 917/10», the jets «Gloster Meteor F.8/FR.9» and «BAe Hawk T.1» of the Red Arrows.

Artemis SLS: a modern monument for the modelling table

The «NASA Artemis SLS» (Space Launch System) is a heavy-duty rocket that was specially developed for the US space agency NASA's Artemis programme. It is designed to take both humans and cargo to the moon and beyond. In its final configuration, it is one of the most powerful rockets ever built and even outperforms the previous heavy-duty rocket Falcon Heavy from SpaceX.

In part, the SLS draws on advanced technologies from the Space Shuttle programme, such as the tried-and-tested RS-25 engines. Its modular design allows it to be used in different configurations (Block 1, Block 1B), which enable different payload capacities depending on the mission profile.

The first manned Artemis mission will take a four-person crew around the moon without landing and is currently scheduled for September 2025.

Source: Revell

The 1:144 scale model kit is based on the Block 1 configuration as used for the first Artemis flight in 2022 (Artemis I). The construction includes all the main components of the original: main stage, solid fuel booster, upper stage and the launch escape system of the Orion capsule. However, in keeping with reality, the latter is not shown separately, as it is largely covered by the aerodynamic fairing during launch.

With a height of 68.2 centimetres and a width of 5.8 centimetres, the model is a real eye-catcher. It consists of 90 individual parts and impresses with its authentic details. The kit includes a display stand, the design of which is based on the real mobile launch tower.

«Porsche 917/10»: Legend of motorsport

The 1:32 scale model kit of the «Porsche 917/10» brings the fascination of motorsport into your living room. It consists of 64 parts and is a faithful replica of the legendary racing car that dominated the CanAm series in the 1970s. With a length of 13.7 centimetres, a width of 6.9 centimetres and a height of 3.8 centimetres, the finished model is compact yet rich in detail.

The Porsche 917/10 accelerated to 100 km/h in around 2.3 to 2.4 seconds and reached 200 km/h in around 5.6 seconds.

Source: Revell

The open Spyder design with its wide, eye-catching rear wing and low-slung front section is characteristic of the model. The kit features a detailed Cockpit with driver figure and an engine and gearbox block visible at the rear.

The «917/10» was Porsche's entry into the turbo era. Its 5.4-litre V12 engine with turbocharging produced around 1100 hp at 7800 rpm and delivered a torque of 1098 Newton metres. With an unladen weight of just 800 kilograms, the car was extremely powerful. Depending on the set-up, the top speed was up to 343 km/h.

«BAe Hawk T.1 Red Arrows»

The kit of the «BAe Hawk T.1 Red Arrows» in 1:72 scale is a detailed replica of the famous Royal Air Force training aircraft. The set consists of 70 parts and enables the construction of a model with a length of 16.1 centimetres and a wingspan of 13 centimetres. The precisely manufactured parts offer options for various designs, including a detailed cockpit design with ejection seats, airbrake flaps and a smoke tank.

The Red Arrows are known worldwide for their precise formations, such as the Diamond Nine, and their characteristic red, white and blue smoke trails.

Source: Revell

The «BAe Hawk T.1» is a single-engine training aircraft that has been used by the Red Arrows for their aerobatic displays since 1979. With its manoeuvrability and reliability, it is ideal for the team's demanding manoeuvres. The characteristic red livery with white and blue accents symbolises the national colours of the United Kingdom. Authentic decals make it possible to depict a Red Arrows machine from 2015.

«Gloster Meteor F.8/FR.9»

The 1:32 scale model of the «Gloster Meteor F.8/FR.9» is a tribute to the first jet aeroplane to be mass-produced in Great Britain. The kit comprises 250 parts and offers extensive customisation options, including various ailerons, air intakes and cockpit canopies. With this set, you can build both the F.8 and FR.9 variants.

The F.8 was the most built version of the Meteor, with around 1550 aircraft produced.

Source: Revell

The Gloster Meteor was the only Allied jet aeroplane to be used in the Second World War. The F.8 variant brought improvements in performance and controls, while the FR.9 version was adapted for reconnaissance missions.

The kit is limited to 3000 units and is expected to be released in November 2025. Some of the other models are already available from Revell in the shop. When and whether they will come to us is unfortunately not known.

Header image: Revell

I like this article! 6 people like this article







