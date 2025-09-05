News + Trends 2 0

Revell relies on clamp building blocks and starts with "The Boat"

Kim Muntinga 5.9.2025

Revell is launching its first clamp building block set. The model of the German submarine U-96 from the film "Das Boot" features detailed interiors, movable deck cannons and measures 120 centimetres in length.

Revell is probably best known to you as a classic in plastic modelling. For decades, the brand has stood for detailed kits of aircraft, ships and vehicles that rely on glue, colour and precision. With the new Brick System line, the traditional company is now venturing into new territory: for the first time, clamping brick sets are appearing in the programme. It starts with none other than U-96, the submarine from Wolfgang Petersen's cult film «Das Boot».

«The boat» as a model

U-96 was part of the Kriegsmarine during the Second World War and has become a symbol of life on board a submarine thanks to the book, series and above all the cinema film from 1981. Petersen's film left its mark on an entire generation of viewers: claustrophobic confinement, monotonous routine, the constant threat in the depths. All of this made the boat an icon.

The new clamp building block set consists of 6483 parts and results in a model 120 centimetres long. Revell has completely dispensed with stickers in favour of printed bricks. The detailed interior is particularly noteworthy: It includes the engine room, crew quarters with double-decker bunks, galley, toilet, command room and recreation areas. Even the torpedo bays can be opened, while movable deck cannons complete the design on the outside.

The brick system

Revell relies on multi-coloured bricks for the brick system, which according to «are precisely manufactured and ensure a stable construction». The enclosed building instructions are illustrated and should be easy to understand.

The brick system model from Revell also shows the inner workings of U-96 - including torpedoes, technology and quarters.

Source: Revell

The age recommendation for the set is 18 years. Those who embark on the project can expect many hours of building time and will end up with an impressive collector's item. With U-96, Revell is targeting adult modelling enthusiasts, film fans and collectors. And for classic modellers, it may be the entry into a new world of building systems.

If the brick model is too expensive for you, you can also find a classic kit version with the Revell Collectors Edition for the 40th anniversary of «Das Boot».

Header image: Revell

