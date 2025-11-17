News + Trends 15 1

Riiicooolaaa ... now even makes Swiss Alpine herbs portable

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 17.11.2025

Imagine if you could not only suck Ricola's famous 13 herbs, but also sniff them at the same time. An ingenious (and already iconic) scarf makes it possible.

We all know them, the little yellow box with the «soothingly good» sweets inside. Their recipe has remained almost unchanged since 1930 and they have contained the essences of 13 Swiss herbs since 1930. Thanks to a clever advertising campaign, the brand name has been ringing melodiously through our heads as «Riiicooolaaa» since the late 90s. Who invented it is clear.

What is not entirely clear, however, is why the latest Ricola coup was neither invented in Switzerland nor will it be available there. The «Ricola Scarf» is the brainchild of our US colleagues. Why that's a real shame?

Firstly: the look

In its classic green and yellow (or yellow and green) branding and with the slogan woven into it, the «Ricola Scarf» is nothing less than a really cool merchandise product.

You can literally hear it.

Source: Ricola

Secondly: the scent

Yes, you read that right. The scarf smells. And it smells of - of course - Swiss Alpine herbs. The green version promises the aroma of peppermint, while the yellow version promises lemon balm and mint. The «European material», which is not further defined, is infused with essential oils.

A scarf for all the senses.

Source: Ricola

Third: the extra

As if it wasn't cool enough to wear a «Riiicooolaaa» scarf that smells of peppermint or lemon balm, the «Ricola Scarf» also has an ace up its metaphorical sleeve: a small, sewn-on pocket in which you can stash your sweets. In all seriousness.

Never without sweets.

Source: Ricola

«Protect Your Throat In Style», advises the American online shop, and charges a fair 40 US dollars for the sophisticated fun. It goes without saying that the scarf launched on 12 November was immediately sold out. Supplies should be available by December - you can already join the waiting list.

Header image: Ricola

