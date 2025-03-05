News + Trends 15 1

Robot lawn mower from Anker and Eufy is even more autonomous than the competition

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 5.3.2025

The Eufy E15 and E18 have an advantage over many of their competitors: they scan and map the lawn without human assistance and then mow fully automatically.

Most robotic lawn mowers require human assistance. With many models, especially in the low price segment, you have to lay a perimeter wire, for example, to show the mower exactly where the lawn is.

Others work without a wire, but you first have to drive along the edges of the garden so that the robot can orientate itself. Sometimes it is also necessary to set up an additional antenna to amplify the GPS signal.

Robot mower as clever as a robot vacuum

Eufy, the subsidiary brand of Anker, is now launching two models, the E15 and the E18, which you can set up and use in the same way as you would with a robot hoover in your home. You place the charging garage, which unlike many competitor products is included, on the lawn, connect it to the power supply - and start the robot with the Eufy app.

You can see the mapped lawn in the app.

Source: Lorenz Keller

He immediately starts mapping the garden. Thanks to cameras and sensors, it recognises where the lawn ends, where obstacles are and how close it can get. As soon as it has finished, you can put together your own mowing programme.

The robot should be able to cut edges overlapping and even at a slight angle - except, of course, if it is physically impossible to drive beyond the lawn because, for example, a wall or dense plants border the garden. In this case, around six centimetres in front of the obstacle cannot be cut.

The robot automatically avoids obstacles thanks to cameras and sensors.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Prices start at around 1500 francs or euros

The two models differ primarily in the maximum mowable lawn area. The E15 cuts up to 800 square metres, the E18 up to 1200 square metres.

The cutting height can be adjusted from 2.5 to 7.5 centimetres, and the robot mower can handle slopes of up to 18 degrees or 40 per cent. The robot weighs 12.5 kilograms and the battery lasts for 90 to 100 minutes of lawn mowing.

The charging station is included with Eufy.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The official market launch is in spring. However, it is not yet clear exactly when the robot will be available in our shop. The RRP is 1500 francs or euros for the E15 and 1800 euros for the E18. Incidentally, if the design looks familiar, it's because Eufy worked with the start-up TerraMow, which has launched very similar models on the market, to develop it.

Header image: Lorenz Keller

