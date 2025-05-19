News + Trends 5 1

ROG Falcata: Asus shows courage with split keyboard

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 19.5.2025

Keyboards with a 75 per cent form factor are still not commonplace today. It is therefore all the more surprising that Asus is presenting the ROG Falcata, a keyboard that not only comes in this form factor, but is also split down the middle.

If you need extra space for your mouse movements when gaming, simply remove the right half of the keyboard from the ROG Falcata. The part is not only a [75 per cent keyboard](/page/how-form-factor-and-layout-affect-the-keyboard-21714 /page/how-form-factor-and-layout-affect-the-keyboard-21714), but also a split keyboard. In technical jargon, this is called «75 per cent split gaming keyboard».

The advantage: if you use the mouse with your right hand, you don't have to keep your hands as far apart as with a full-size keyboard. Instead, you can place both halves of the keyboard further apart when typing. Both should be more ergonomic. I once tried this with a so-called split-ortho-keyboard and was quite impressed.

The fact that Asus of all companies is now launching a similar keyboard with its gaming brand ROG is surprising. Because usually the larger peripheral manufacturers don't have enough courage for such an experiment: the Falcata is unlikely to sell like hot cakes.

The keyboard can also be used in combination.

Source: Asus

Speaking of gaming: the addition to the name is no coincidence. In addition to the obligatory RGB lighting, the keyboard offers a polling rate of 8000 Hertz and reverb effect switches.

Polling rate The polling rate specifies the interval at which the mouse sends information to the PC. The more frequently it does this, the faster button presses and movements can be processed.

Hall effect switches are now standard on many newer gaming keyboards. In the case of the Falcata, the built-in ROG HFX V2 does not trigger mechanically, but magnetically. A magnet in conjunction with a sensor measures the distance the switch is pressed down and then triggers at a defined point in time. This can be defined from 0.1 to 3.5 millimetres. This and the so-called Rapid Trigger feature should give you an advantage when playing games. The latter defines the distance after which a button press is triggered again.

The Falcata connects to your computer via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless or USB - a simultaneous connection works. Asus promises a battery life of 610 hours - with an 8K polling rate.

It is currently unknown whether the Falcata will be available in Switzerland. But even if it does, there is unlikely to be a CH layout version of the keyboard. The Swiss market is simply too small and the keyboard too niche for that.

Header image: Asus

