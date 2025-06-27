News + Trends 20 14

RTL takes over Sky Deutschland - this also affects Switzerland

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 27.6.2025

Two media giants are merging: RTL is snapping up Sky Deutschland to give Netflix a run for its money. What this means for series junkies, sports fans and Swiss subscribers.

Germany's TV landscape is being reorganised: RTL is taking over Sky Deutschland. As a result, two major media brands including streaming platforms, pay TV channels and sports rights are merging. The WOW service, Sky Deutschland's on-demand offering, is also moving with them.

The goal is clear: RTL wants to become a major power not only in linear television, but also in streaming. Together, RTL Deutschland and Sky Deutschland have around 11.5 million paying subscribers. By comparison, Netflix is estimated to have around 15 million in the entire German-speaking region.

The impact will also be felt by Swiss customers, as the agreement explicitly covers the entire DACH region. In other words, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. But what does this mean in concrete terms? And what happens next?

Here are the five most important questions and answers.

1. what exactly was actually bought - and for how much money?

RTL is taking over the Sky businesses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including the brand rights and the streaming service WOW. The price: 150 million euros in cash plus possible additional payments of up to 377 million - depending on the performance of RTL Group's share price.

The deal still has to be approved by the competition and media authorities, however. The real reorganisation will only begin after this so-called consolidation phase, probably in 2026.

2 Will Sky Switzerland remain - or will it soon be all RTL?

Sky Switzerland will remain for the time being, also in organisational terms. Although RTL has the right to use the Sky brand in the entire DACH region, it apparently wants to continue using it - at least for the time being. A complete rebranding process is not planned.

However, it is possible that certain structures or content could be adapted in the medium term. Sky Switzerland currently refers to the official media release from Sky. This is common practice with takeovers; many details are only communicated once the deal has been officially signed off.

3. Will there be a joint super streaming subscription with RTL+, WOW and Sky?

This is one of the most exciting questions - and still unanswered. «So far, there has only been official talk of a joint expansion of». It is currently unclear whether RTL+, Sky and WOW will merge in future, remain side by side or whether a new combined subscription will be created.

A bundled offer like this could be attractive for customers. Especially for those who want to watch both «Sommerhaus der Stars» and «House of the Dragon» or football. One thing is clear: RTL wants to offer «everything from free to premium, from linear TV to streaming» from a single source.

That sounds exactly like the consolidation that Eric Grignon, Head of Sky Switzerland, talked about in an interview with me.

4. Will the sports offering in Switzerland change - for example with Sky Sport?

The same applies here: there are no concrete details yet. Sky continues to hold exclusive broadcasting rights in Switzerland to the Bundesliga, Formula 1, the Premier League, the DFB Cup and more. These rights will remain in place regardless of the takeover. Or at least as long as the current contracts run.

In the long term, however, RTL could try to expand its own sports formats or licences. Whether this will have a direct impact on Sky Sport or Sky Show in Switzerland remains to be seen. For now, everything remains the same.

5. What does all this mean for prices, apps and platforms?

This is also currently unclear. For subscribers in Switzerland, this means: no changes for the time being. There have been no announcements about new prices, new apps or a change to the user interface.

In the long term, however, RTL will probably try to utilise synergies. In other words: bundling content, merging platforms, reducing costs. The planned annual savings from the merger are estimated at 250 million euros. And that rarely works without structural changes.

Conclusion: a big deal with an open outcome

The purchase of Sky Deutschland by RTL is not just a bombshell in the German TV market. It is a signal for the entire DACH region. Even if many details are still under wraps, the deal shows that the media landscape is changing rapidly. And where several platforms exist side by side today, a new streaming giant could emerge tomorrow.

