Victorinox
News + Trends
Sack knife for coffee nerds: La Marzocco X Victorinox

Simon Balissat
15.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Victorinox has already produced pocket knives with bit sets, USB sticks, laser pointers and lighters. Now comes the pocket knife for coffee nerds in collaboration with La Marzocco. The tool offers tools for screwing the espresso machine or weighing coffee.

The other tools:

The limited edition pocket knife is printed with the La Marzocco logo and lettering

La Marzocco has also produced its own coffee machine in the Victorinox design. How cool is that?

Unfortunately, there are only four examples of the machine, all of which belong to Victorinox. The Barista pocket knife is also not yet available. You will probably be able to buy the knife from Galaxus soon.

In the meantime, our colleague Patrick has tested a «pocket knife» for all situations.

Header image: Victorinox

User Avatar
Simon Balissat
Teamleader Editorial
