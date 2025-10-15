Sack knife for coffee nerds: La Marzocco X Victorinox

Product test
The Outin Nano is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures
by Siri Schubert
Victorinox has already produced pocket knives with bit sets, USB sticks, laser pointers and lighters. Now comes the pocket knife for coffee nerds in collaboration with La Marzocco. The tool offers tools for screwing the espresso machine or weighing coffee.
The other tools:
The limited edition pocket knife is printed with the La Marzocco logo and lettering
La Marzocco has also produced its own coffee machine in the Victorinox design. How cool is that?
Unfortunately, there are only four examples of the machine, all of which belong to Victorinox. The Barista pocket knife is also not yet available. You will probably be able to buy the knife from Galaxus soon.
In the meantime, our colleague Patrick has tested a «pocket knife» for all situations.
When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast.
«Victorinox x La Marzocco Barista Tool» is the name of the new pocket knife, and it is «a multifunctional tool that takes every coffee ritual to the next level». At least that's what the Victorinox press release says. Many of the tools in the coffee pocket knife are already familiar from other versions, but what's new here is a nozzle remover (12 millimetres), which I can use to remove the milk nozzle from La Marzocco portafilters, and a coffee spatula to help me weigh out the coffee.