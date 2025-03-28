News + Trends 1

Samsung also builds screens and AI into fridges and washing machines

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 29.3.2025

From washing machines to fridges - Samsung relies on integrated screens for new household appliances. These can be used not only to operate the appliances themselves, but also to control other functions in the networked home.

"Screens Everywhere" is Samsung's new motto. It's not just about touchscreens for operating appliances, but about networking and controlling the entire smart home. You should also be able to control many functions from your washing machine or fridge - and not just from your smartphone or TV.

Dryer recognises the fabric

The new Samsung washing machine will be available in Switzerland from April and the dryer with AI-Home from May - the recommended retail prices are 1499 francs and 1599 francs respectively. Both appliances have an integrated seven-inch display. You can use it to control connected smart home devices.

Of course, the screen can also be used to control the washing machine and tumble dryer themselves. The system recognises usage habits over time and suggests the appropriate washing cycles or dryer settings directly, as Samsung announces. QuickDrive is available for quick washes: You have eleven different wash modes to choose from, but each runs up to 50 per cent faster than usual. Samsung promises that the cleaning performance will remain the same.

The dryer, on the other hand, recognises four different types of fabric: normal, denim, towels and synthetics. As it then selects the appropriate settings itself, it can reduce energy consumption by up to 10 per cent and drying time by up to 15 per cent at the same time, according to the manufacturer. What the machine does if you separate your laundry primarily by colour rather than by material remains unclear. And what the "normal" material is, according to Samsung, as well.

Screen size of your choice in the fridge

Samsung is already installing the Family Hub screen in certain models. Now a screen is becoming the new "normal". Because the new side-by-side refrigerator (RS90F) has an integrated screen in every case. It will be on the market in Switzerland from mid-April, with recommended retail prices starting at 2599 francs.

The Samsung refrigerator now always has a screen.

Source: Samsung

This model gives you the choice between a 9-inch screen for AI applications or the 21.5-inch Family Hub screen. Among other things, the displays give you access to all smart home devices, including devices from third-party manufacturers such as lamps or controllable sockets. You can use the Bixby voice assistant to issue commands and call up information or control the smart home.

Important updates such as the weather report or appointment overviews are also displayed directly on the fridge. Bixby even recognises the different voices of several Family members and adapts the view accordingly, says the manufacturer.

Refrigerator door opens magically

Thanks to touch sensors on both sides, the fridge door opens with just a light touch. This can be practical if you're holding milk in one hand and butter in the other. Incidentally, there is no handle at all - also for design reasons.

The RS90F has two built-in cooling elements: a conventional compressor for continuous operation. There is also a Peltier module, an electrothermal converter. It kicks in when cooling is needed quickly and intensely - for example, if you are storing a lot of food after shopping or frequently open the door in summer. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the refrigerator doesn't just react to a rise in temperature inside, but takes preventative action, Samsung promises.

Header image: Samsung

