Samsung TVs 2026: What you need to know

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 9.1.2026

Samsung is once again promising more of everything at CES 2026. But not all of it is relevant. I took a look, sorted and categorised: These are the innovations that actually make a difference in the living room.

CES is rarely short of superlatives. Bigger, brighter, smarter - every year anew. Samsung is no exception in 2026. This makes it all the more important to put aside the marketing hype and ask ourselves: What has really changed? Which innovations are more than just pretty numbers on a slide, and which decisions have real consequences for everyday life in the living room?

I took a close look at Samsung's CES appearance and rummaged through presentations, demos and announcements. I have filtered out what can be categorised and what you really need to know about Samsung's new OLEDs and micro RGB TVs in 2026.

S95H: The new flagship - with rough edges

The new QD OLED flagship is called the S95H and succeeds the S95F. Samsung is not only positioning it as the top model for 2026; it is clearly intended to be a visually striking premium product.

The most striking difference is not just technical, but above all design-related: the S95H has a fixed metal frame that is an integral part of the design and cannot be removed. That is bold. And it's risky. Because this frame is a - well, let's say it's a statement. It gives the TV an almost architectural presence and makes it look more like an object than a classic display.

If you like this look, you're getting one of the most distinctive OLEDs of recent years. If you don't like it, you're out of luck.

Technically, the S95H is said to be significantly brighter than its predecessor. How big this leap actually is cannot be verified at the moment - CES demos are notoriously unsuitable for this. Samsung itself speaks of around 30 per cent, without giving further details. For example, which modes were compared with each other for this value and whether we are only talking about peak brightness in small image areas.

The South Korean tech giant is doing a bit of «stat-padding» with its new HDMI strategy: the S95H has four HDMI 2.1 ports directly on the device. In addition, an optional Wireless One Connect Box can be connected, which provides a further four HDMI 2.1 ports. In theory, this results in eight (!) fully-fledged HDMI 2.1 inputs on one TV.

This is certainly not a feature for everyone, except perhaps for power users, gamers and home cinema fans with very complex setups. At the same time, Samsung is no longer forcing anyone to use the wireless One Connect Box. If you want it, you can use it, even if you have to buy it separately. If you don't want or need it, simply leave it out.

S90H: The matt layer slips into the mid-range

The S90H is almost more exciting than the premium flagship. Because what Samsung has been preparing for some time is happening here: The anti-glare coating, which was previously reserved for the top models, is moving into the mid-range

This is important. Competitor LG is launching a significantly improved C-series this year, effectively LG's counterpart to Samsung's mid-range OLED. While LG is primarily upgrading the processor and the panel for large sizes, Samsung argues that reflections are the biggest enemy of modern televisions. And regardless of how you feel about matt displays - the advantage is visible in a bright room. I also emphasise this again and again in my own tests.

Samsung remains somewhat vague when it comes to the panel configuration of the S90H. Specifically: Samsung has not yet officially communicated which inch sizes will be equipped with a QD OLED panel and which with a WOLED panel. With the predecessor, only the 65-inch version was considered a reliable QD OLED candidate, while other sizes were equipped differently depending on the market and availability. Whether Samsung will provide more clarity in 2026 - and extend QD OLED to popular sizes such as 55 or 77 inches - remains one of the key unanswered questions about this model.

QD-OLED vs. WOLED - what's the difference? WOLED uses white OLED pixels whose light is split into red, green and blue via colour filters. This is proven and efficient, but comes at the cost of brightness and colour saturation. QD-OLED generates light via blue OLEDs and converts it directly into red and green using quantum dots. This saves light losses and enables stronger colours with high brightness, but is more complex and expensive.

At least: The S90H does away with the conspicuous, non-removable metal frame.

Micro RGB: great potential, (still) many unanswered questions

Micro RGB is not a new topic. Samsung already showed corresponding televisions at IFA 2025 in Berlin - at that time, however, only in absurdly large dimensions from 115 inches. Devices that served more as technical showcases than as real purchase options.

The tone changes in 2026. Samsung is also talking about smaller sizes for the first time. In Las Vegas, there was talk of models down to 55 inches. The wording is important here: technically possible, but not yet announced. Neither prices nor specific sales windows were mentioned. So far, only Sony is talking specifically about a 2026 sales launch for 65-inch mini RGB televisions. This is precisely why it pays to be cautious.

Because mini and micro RGB remain an extremely demanding technology. Unlike classic mini LED backlights, RGB backlights work with red, green and blue LEDs that generate the light directly in the desired colour. This saves filters, reduces losses and promises a higher colour volume - i.e. strong colours even at very high brightness. My personal impression at last year's IFA was indeed: «These RGB mini and micro televisions can really do something!»

The principle is elegant, but the implementation is extremely complex. Samsung has only presented two micro RGB series by name. The R95 series is the technological spearhead: it is clearly aimed at the absolute premium segment and includes the 130-inch TV in the «Timeless Frame». According to Samsung, this is a single-piece panel, i.e. not a modular MicroLED structure, but a coherent display with micrometre-sized RGB diodes.

Samsung is now positioning the R85 series below this, which is intended to bring micro RGB in smaller sizes and at potentially lower prices for the first time. However, it remains to be seen what technical compromises this series makes compared to the R95. Samsung only confirms that both series will use the same processor. Differences in LED density, number of zones or maximum brightness were not specified.

Still no Dolby Vision - let alone Dolby Vision 2

Before anyone asks: Yes, Samsung is still demonstratively doing without Dolby Vision and is not even considering Dolby Vision 2. After all, the dynamic HDR format HDR10+, which was co-developed in-house, is to be pushed further. And just like LG, they also want to leave out HDMI 2.2 - for the time being.

