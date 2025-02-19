News + Trends 8 0

Skims and Nike launch women's sportswear brand

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 19.2.2025

Two power players in sports and fitness wear are joining forces: Nike and Kim Kardashian's brand Skims have teamed up to offer women and girls stylish training and leisure wear. Together they want to create "a completely new look".

Skims is a success story for Kim Kardashian. Her shapewear collections are highly coveted and hard to come by. The name of the brand alone triggers ecstasy in many people. It must have been the same for Nike. Because instead of a collaboration, the two were planning something bigger: the launch of a joint brand. It is the first time that Nike has teamed up with an existing company to launch a new brand.

NikeSkims with training apparel, shoes and accessories

The first collection is to be presented in the USA this spring, with the global rollout expected next year. Training clothing, shoes and accessories will be available under the name NikeSkims, according to the press release. Otherwise, the two partners are still keeping a low profile: Neither images nor prices of the new clothing are currently available.

According to the company, leggings for intensive HIIT sessions and training on the treadmill are planned, among other things. In addition to quick-drying textiles, which Nike already uses, innovations specially developed for skims are to be utilised.

The new brand focuses entirely on female athletes

Although Skims has now also introduced a men's collection, NikeSkims is aimed exclusively at women. According to the press release, the brand will "shake up the global fitness and activewear industry with first-class innovations for the benefit of all female athletes". Kim Kardashian, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Skims, reinforces this approach: "Nike and Skims share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, fuelled by an unwavering belief in the power of women."

For Skims, the collaboration is another milestone in its six-year success story. In 2023, the brand was already valued at four billion US dollars. The fact that Skims is evolving from a lifestyle brand to a sportswear brand has already become apparent in recent years, including sponsorship agreements with the NBA, WNBA and Team USA for the Olympic Games in Paris or, more recently, the collaboration with The North Face. What will follow the deal with Nike? It certainly remains exciting.

Header image: Skims/Nike

