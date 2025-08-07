News + Trends 3 0

"Sky Trails" launch in stores and are set to give Playmobil a boost

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 7.8.2025

The independent action building system "Sky Trails" is a beacon of hope for the recently ailing Playmobil company. The new game is now on sale.

«Sky Trails» combines building and action. The modular system allows children and adults to build courses on which the special «Sky Rider» figures whizz through loops, ramps and lift elements.

According to the manufacturer, all elements can be combined as desired. Players can build their tracks right across the room or even the flat.

Instead of role-playing, pure action is the order of the day. «Where with other game worlds the fun ends after the construction, with Sky Trails it only really begins», explains CEO Bahri Kurter in the press release for the product launch.

New target groups are needed

With «Sky Trails», Playmobil is deliberately expanding its target group: the system is also designed to get older children between the ages of seven and twelve excited about Playmobil. Playmobil will also advertise the new product heavily on social media. Gaming streamers such as Rick Azas, SkylineTV and Rumathra will support the campaign.

In economic terms, things have not gone particularly well for Playmobil in recent years. The Group's turnover slumped from 763 to 490 million euros in the 2023/2024 financial year. In response to this, Playmobil presented the product «Sky Trails» at the Nuremberg Toy Fair last year as a beacon of hope to turn things around.

Launch phase in August and September

Eight different products will initially be released at the launch. The «Starter Kit» is available with an RRP of 79.99 euros. It comprises 100 parts, including the tubes, beams, ramps and, of course, the required play figure.

Customers can expand this base with the additional sets available, for example with a loop or lift elements.

The basic set contains everything you need to get started. You can supplement it with additional packs.

Source: Playmobil

Currently, «Sky Trails» is only available online and in stores as part of an exclusive cooperation in Germany via the Müller drugstore chain. The product will be launched on 1 September 2025, but it is not yet clear when it will be available in shops. We will update this article as soon as a decision has been made.

For Playmobil board member Kurter, «Sky Trails» is more than just a new product: it is a building block of the «future is now» strategy. Whether this will be successful remains to be seen in the coming months. Because even though Playmobil itself emphasises that «Sky Trails» can be built around a knight's castle or a pirate ship, it only works with the right figures. The question therefore remains as to whether the game will appeal to the target group in the long term.

My starter set is already at home. I'm excited and will report back.

Header image: Playmobil

