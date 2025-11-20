Sofa islands: The new centrepiece for the living room

News + Trends
Butter yellow: the trend that has taken hold
by Pia Seidel
Sofas that look like landscapes and adapt flexibly are more popular than ever right now. Why they are so hyped and which models you absolutely have to see.
Sofa landscapes are experiencing a revival and feature prominently at events such as Milan Design Week and the «3daysofdesign» in Copenhagen. Their success lies in their versatility and the design possibilities they offer.
At Milan Design Week, the exhibition «Alchemica» by Elle Decor at Palazzo Bovara attracted a lot of attention. Among the designer pieces on display was the «Superonda» from 1967, designed by the Florentine group Archizoom for Poltronova. This curved sofa was one of the first models without a classic frame and was characterised by its modular structure, which allowed it to be used as a sofa, bed or chaise longue.
The Archiproducts exhibition «Aria» from Studiopepe also turned the traditional living room concept on its head. Inspired by the lightness of air, she presented airily arranged sofas that epitomise flexibility and movement. These included the white cushion worm «Jagger» by Norr11 and the green island «Break» by Nicoline, both of which captivate with their curves.
Another highlight: the «DS-1025 Terrazza» from the Swiss brand De Sede. This sofa from the 1970s is reminiscent of a hilly landscape with its terraced steps and offers numerous design options with two modular elements - from a classic two-seater combination to a stylish seating pyramid.
The return of round, modular sofas is no coincidence. The trend towards organic shapes, retro designs and open-plan layouts is currently dominating the interior world. Clear edges and strict lines are making way for soft, curved shapes that radiate warmth and cosiness. Round sofas bring playfulness into the living room and create a relaxed atmosphere. They appear less austere and are perfect for living areas that flow seamlessly into one another. Their back plays just as important a role as the front because they are positioned in the centre of the room instead of against the wall.
Free-standing sofas are also a sign of how our living experience is changing. They break with the old principle of everyone sitting next to each other and encourage social interaction. This is where people relax, chat and live.
One thing is needed for this living trend to unfold its full effect: sufficient space. Sofa islands only really come into their own when they have the space to unfold. Careful planning is therefore required in smaller rooms. Here, modular designs can help to flexibly adapt the furniture to the different requirements.
If you want to move the sofa islands into your home, there are plenty of options. From high-end designs to budget-friendly variants. You can also find exciting models at Galaxus.
Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.
