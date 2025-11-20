News + Trends 23 0

Sofa islands: The new centrepiece for the living room

Sofas that look like landscapes and adapt flexibly are more popular than ever right now. Why they are so hyped and which models you absolutely have to see.

Sofa landscapes are experiencing a revival and feature prominently at events such as Milan Design Week and the «3daysofdesign» in Copenhagen. Their success lies in their versatility and the design possibilities they offer.

Icons rediscovered

At Milan Design Week, the exhibition «Alchemica» by Elle Decor at Palazzo Bovara attracted a lot of attention. Among the designer pieces on display was the «Superonda» from 1967, designed by the Florentine group Archizoom for Poltronova. This curved sofa was one of the first models without a classic frame and was characterised by its modular structure, which allowed it to be used as a sofa, bed or chaise longue.

The design icon: Wave-shaped foam blocks, ... ... which can be stacked and connected thanks to an S-shaped notch.

The organically shaped sofa rests in the room like an oasis.

The Archiproducts exhibition «Aria» from Studiopepe also turned the traditional living room concept on its head. Inspired by the lightness of air, she presented airily arranged sofas that epitomise flexibility and movement. These included the white cushion worm «Jagger» by Norr11 and the green island «Break» by Nicoline, both of which captivate with their curves.

This design moves through the room like waves. The round shape requires this model to keep the wall clear.

Another highlight: the «DS-1025 Terrazza» from the Swiss brand De Sede. This sofa from the 1970s is reminiscent of a hilly landscape with its terraced steps and offers numerous design options with two modular elements - from a classic two-seater combination to a stylish seating pyramid.

The shapes of sofa landscapes were already experiencing a heyday in the sixties and seventies.

Why sofa islands are so popular

The return of round, modular sofas is no coincidence. The trend towards organic shapes, retro designs and open-plan layouts is currently dominating the interior world. Clear edges and strict lines are making way for soft, curved shapes that radiate warmth and cosiness. Round sofas bring playfulness into the living room and create a relaxed atmosphere. They appear less austere and are perfect for living areas that flow seamlessly into one another. Their back plays just as important a role as the front because they are positioned in the centre of the room instead of against the wall.

When sofas are no longer stuck in corners, ... ... everything seems a little more airy.

Free-standing sofas are also a sign of how our living experience is changing. They break with the old principle of everyone sitting next to each other and encourage social interaction. This is where people relax, chat and live.

One thing is needed for this living trend to unfold its full effect: sufficient space. Sofa islands only really come into their own when they have the space to unfold. Careful planning is therefore required in smaller rooms. Here, modular designs can help to flexibly adapt the furniture to the different requirements.

You should take a look at these models

If you want to move the sofa islands into your home, there are plenty of options. From high-end designs to budget-friendly variants. You can also find exciting models at Galaxus.

Header image: Pia Seidel

