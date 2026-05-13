News + Trends 8 2

Solarbank 4 Pro: more power, higher capacity and Home Assistant

5000 watts in, 5000 watt hours of storage and a combined 3300 watts out: Anker Solix improves the performance of its battery storage system with the Solarbank 4 Pro, which can now also be integrated into the Home Assistant.

With its new performance data, up to twelve solar modules can be connected to the four MPP trackers of the Solarbank 4 Pro. With up to five modular expansion batteries, the total possible capacity of the battery storage system increases to 30 kilowatt hours (kWh).

5000 instead of 3600 watts and 5000 instead of 2680 watt hours

Compared to the Solarbank 3 Pro from a year ago, the new Solarbank 4 Pro has improved significantly. The solar input power increases from 3600 to 5000 watts. With the same number of MPP trackers, twelve solar modules can be connected instead of just eight. The storage capacity increases from 2680 to 5000 watt hours (Wh) and the bidirectional inverter processes 2500 instead of 1200 watts.

The connections for the solar modules.

The Solarbank 4 Pro sends 800 watts into the domestic power circuit via a Schuko plug. It can deliver a further 2500 watts via PluginPower 2.0. This requires a Wieland plug installed by an electrician. Registration of the system is also necessary for optimum utilisation of the solar power. For additional load protection, Anker Solix recommends its own Smart Meter Gen 2.

A Wieland plug cannot simply be pulled out, but is specially secured.

The Solarbank 4 Pro can supply up to 2500 watts directly to devices in off-grid operation via its off-grid connection. In the event of a power failure, the battery storage system switches on within ten milliseconds and takes over the power supply for important household appliances.

The display of the Solarbank 4 Pro shows more information than its predecessor.

With up to five expansion batteries, the Solarbank 4 Pro increases its total storage capacity to up to 30 kWh. The predecessor model had a maximum of 16 kWh. The modular design is compatible with previous generations. For example, the Solarbank 4 Pro can be expanded with the expansion batteries of the BP2700 and BP1600. The expansion battery of the Solarbank 4 Pro fits under the Solarbank 3 Pro, 2 Plus, 2 AC and 2 Pro. With the «Power Dock», up to Solarbank 4 Pro can be used as a storage unit with a total capacity of 120 kWh, with 20 kW input and 10 kW output power.

Power Dock with the Solarbank 3 Pro (left) and the Solarbank 4 Pro.

Outdoor installation and helpful software

The 314 Ah LFP cells in the Solarbank 4 Pro are said to be of automotive quality and can easily withstand peak loads. With 10,000 charging cycles, Anker Solix is well above the current industry standard of 6000 cycles. The manufacturer gives a ten-year warranty on the battery storage system and expects a service life of 15 years.

The app displays the home's entire system

The IP certification increases to IP66 (the predecessor had IP65) and allows the Solarbank 4 Pro to be set up outdoors. It is suitable for outdoor temperatures from -20 to 55 degrees Celsius. A C5 certification for corrosion resistance allows it to be set up as little as 300 metres from the coast. Seven protective layers inside are designed to offer the best possible protection against short circuits and fires.

Electricity gain and consumption at a glance.

With Anker PowerOS, the manufacturer is equipping the battery storage system with a new operating system. This enables simple control - including via the AI voice assistant Anka - and intelligent energy planning via the associated app. The software keeps an eye on factors such as the existing PV system, the weather, the geographical location, expected consumption and the electricity price. An electricity price exchange synchronises 870 suppliers and allows users to benefit from dynamic tariffs and store electricity from the grid when the price is cheap. The solar bank can also be integrated into the Home Assistant for the first time.

All devices at a glance.

Price and availability

Anker Solix is already taking pre-orders for the Solarbank 4 Pro. It is not yet clear when it will be available in Germany. The recommended retail price for the battery storage system in the EU is €1999 - the manufacturer has not specified a price for Switzerland. An extension battery costs 1399 euros.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

I like this article! 8 people like this article







