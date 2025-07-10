News + Trends 6 2

"Solo Leveling": Netflix plans live-action series with Byeon Woo-seok in the lead role

Kim Muntinga 10.7.2025

The material sounds like it was made for big pictures: Dungeons, boss fights and a hero who rises level by level. With "Solo Leveling", Netflix is adapting one of the best-known webtoons and most successful anime of recent years into a live-action series.

After «One Piece» and «All of Us Are Dead», Netflix is continuing to focus on adaptations of popular anime and webtoons. The streaming giant has officially commissioned a live-action adaptation of the hit «Solo Leveling». South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok is taking on the lead role of Sung Jin-Woo.

The announcement is causing a stir in fan circles. Byeon Woo-seok, known from series such as «20th Century Girl» or «Lovely Runner», is regarded as a charismatic star with growing international fame. Netflix confirms the casting, but does not yet provide any information on the start date, number of episodes or other actors.

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seo takes on the lead role of hunter Sung Jin-Woo.

Directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo (known for films such as «Ashfall», «Cold Eyes», «Castaway on the Moon»). The series is being produced in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment (original webtoon) and Sanai Pictures. The latter is a South Korean film production company whose films and series are often aimed at a male audience and are primarily known for action-orientated productions.

From webtoon phenomenon to anime hit

It is hardly surprising that Netflix has opted for a live-action series. «Solo Leveling» is one of the biggest webtoon successes of recent years. It was created by author Chugong and illustrator Jang Sung-Rak (known under the artist name Dubu). The story was originally published as a web novel in 2016 before taking off as a webtoon on platforms such as KakaoPage, first in Korea and later internationally.

The plot revolves around Sung Jin-Woo, a weak hunter in a world where portals to monster dungeons have suddenly become a reality. After a near-fatal dungeon run, Jin-Woo is given a mysterious ability: he can increase his level like a character in a role-playing game. Step by step, the «weakest fighter in the world» becomes the most powerful fighter of all.

Jin-Woo goes from being the weakest fighter to the most powerful fighter in the anime.

Anime increases the hype once again

The popularity explodes once again when the anime adaptation is launched in early 2024. The series, produced by renowned studio A-1 Pictures, scores with fast-paced fights, modern animation technology and a powerful soundtrack. As a viewer, you get exactly what makes the original so appealing: a rapid rise from underdog to superhero, lots of visual effects and a protagonist who increasingly destroys his opponents with stoic coolness.

The story is also accessible to newcomers because it translates simple RPG mechanics into a dark fantasy world. Numerical values, skills and monster designs are reminiscent of popular games such as «Dark Souls», «Diablo», «Elden Ring» or «Skyrim».

High risk with live-action adaptations

Netflix is taking a big gamble with the live-action series. Fans know: The list of failed real-life anime film adaptations is long. Titles such as «Cowboy Bebop» or «Death Note» often failed to translate the essence of the original into a realistic setting. The visually stunning battles and RPG elements in particular could be technically and narratively challenging in a live-action version.

Despite this, the tension remains high. Byeon Woo-seok brings charisma and acting range that could credibly portray Jin-Woo's transformation from loser to superhuman. Whether this will ultimately be enough to win over fans and critics remains to be seen.

