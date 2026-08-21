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"Sons of Anarchy" stars return for "Legends"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 21.8.2026

Charlie Hunnam is developing a new series called "Legends" centered on the legacy of "Sons of Anarchy." For this project, he is reuniting numerous former colleagues in front of the camera – with an unusual concept.

In «Legends», Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, and other «Sons of Anarchy» stars play fictionalized versions of themselves. According to the industry magazine Variety, FX has ordered the series as a limited series.

The plot begins at a fan convention. There, the former cast members reunite after a long time. According to the official description, the lines between fiction and reality increasingly blur. Eventually, the group finds themselves in a danger that is said to surpass everything their characters experienced in «Sons of Anarchy».

«Legends» does not continue the story of Jax Teller and Samcro. Instead, the series deals with the cult status and legacy of the original.

Large parts of the main cast are involved

In addition to Hunnam, the ensemble includes Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi. In «Sons of Anarchy», they played Clay, Gemma, Tara, Bobby, Chibs, Tig, and Juice. Hunnam portrayed Jackson «Jax» Teller for seven seasons. FX plans to announce further cast members later.

Many familiar faces from «Sons of Anarchy» return for «Legends».

Source: FX

Unfortunately, one of my personal favorites, Ryan Hurst, is missing so far. As Opie Winston, he was one of Jax's closest friends. Most recently, Hurst made headlines for a different reason: during filming for the «God of War» series, he injured his bicep during a stunt in June and had to undergo surgery. Due to the longer recovery time, Dave Bautista is now taking over the role of Kratos.

Hunnam is developing «Legends» together with writer and producer Jonathan Groff, who has worked on «Black-ish» and «How I Met Your Mother», among others. Both also serve as executive producers. Groff is also taking on the role of showrunner.

Kurt Sutter not involved

«Sons of Anarchy» creator Kurt Sutter is not working on «Legends». After the announcement, he explained in an Instagram video that the project does not directly address his characters or the mythology he developed. Instead, the focus is on the legacy of the original series. He noted that Hunnam asked for his approval during development and received it from Sutter.

«Sons of Anarchy» ran for seven seasons from 2008 to 2014 with a total of 92 episodes. A classic spin-off, «Mayans M.C.», followed in 2018, focusing on a different motorcycle club.

There is no release date for «Legends» yet. In the US, the series is set to be released on FX and Hulu. There is currently no information regarding a release in Germany or Switzerland.

Header image: FX

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