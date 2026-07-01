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Sony is phasing out physical games: no more PlayStation discs from 2028

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 1.7.2026

Sony is discontinuing the production of physical discs. The future of PlayStation will be entirely digital.

In a blog post, Sony has announced the end of physical games. Production of game discs for PlayStation consoles will cease from January 2028.

The company writes:

In response to changing consumer behaviour, new games will in future only be available in digital form via the PlayStation Store and retailers.

This applies not only to Sony’s own titles, but also to games from third-party developers. Games that have already been released and those due to be released by the end of 2027 are not affected.

Sony justifies this radical move by citing its customers’ preferences: «For Sony Interactive Entertainment, this development is a logical response to changing consumer behaviour, as digital media is now in significantly greater demand than physical media. This change enables us to tailor our offering even more closely to the needs of our Community and to how most players access and use games today.»

In a further announcement, Sony has also announced that the online stores for PS3 and PlayStation Vita will close from 2027.

Towards a digital future

Sony has already set the course for a purely digital future with the launch of the revamped PS5 and the PS5 Pro. The consoles were sold without a disc drive. Anyone wishing to continue playing their physical games had to pay extra for a separate Blu-ray drive.

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Many analysts also foresaw a bleak future for physical games during the pre-order phase of «Grand Theft Auto 6».

Rockstar Games announced that the «physical» Edition would be released without a disc, but with a download code instead. In light of Sony’s radical decision to pursue a digital future for the PlayStation, this move seems more than logical in hindsight.

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The date mentioned by Sony in the official press release could provide clues as to the launch window for the PlayStation 6. According to industry insiders, Sony’s next-gen console is set to be released as both a home console and a mobile handheld.

Physical discs would complicate interoperability between the handheld and the console. The move towards a purely digital ecosystem therefore makes sense for Sony at the start of the new generation. The company can also save costs by omitting the disc drive. Against the backdrop of skyrocketing component prices, Sony will do everything in its power to offer the PS6 at a price accessible to the masses.

I regret this radical move. For me, physical games have a special collector’s value. And they belong to me – unlike digital licences that I purchase from online stores and which can be taken away from me at any time.

Sony itself recently demonstrated all too clearly the risks associated with digital purchases. The company removed hundreds of purchased films from PlayStation libraries – due to «licensing issues».

News + Trends Sony removes hundreds of purchased films from PlayStation libraries Kim Muntinga 40 39

Header image: Shutterstock

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