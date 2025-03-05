News + Trends 2 0

Sony launches beta programme for PS5 game testing and makes testing easier

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 5.3.2025

From now on, a one-time registration to Sony's new beta programme is enough to automatically receive invitations for available beta tests. In addition to PS5 games, the programme also includes new functions and user interfaces in the Playstation app.

Many games and functions are first put out for beta testing by the Community before release or major updates. This gives the development studios valuable feedback that helps to iron out bugs or adapt features in good time. This is also the case with Playstation games and Playstation 5 software features. Sony has now launched the beta programme, a service that allows you to easily take part in beta tests.

You now only have to register for the programme once for free and you will then receive email invitations to tests in which you can take part. Previously, you had to register for each individual test individually.

The beta programme is recommended if you would like to get an early look at new games and functions and are willing to give feedback to the developers. According to Sony, it's not just about betas for PS5 and PC games, but also about new functions for PS5, the Playstation app and on playstation.com. For example, you could be asked to rate the design and user-friendliness of the website or app.

Restrictions of the beta programme

Sony states in the announcement that participation in the programme does not automatically mean an invitation to all tests. The company only invites as many interested parties as are needed for the respective test. Sony does not specify how these will be selected.

When you receive an invitation for a new game, this does not mean that you have permanent access to the game. You can only try it out during the beta period. This means that when the game is released, you will still have to buy it.

The beta tests are also subject to confidentiality. You must therefore keep screenshots, videos and your impressions to yourself.

Requirements for participation

The beta programme is available in numerous countries worldwide, including all Central European countries. You must be resident in one of these countries. You must be at least 18 years old and have a PSN account in accordance with the terms and conditions. And, of course, you must agree to the terms and conditions of participation and the non-disclosure agreement.

Header image: DenPhotos

I like this article! 2 people like this article







