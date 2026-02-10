News + Trends 27 2

Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro: So unnecessary, so cool!

With the Nebula X1 Pro, Soundcore is bringing a 4K laser projector on wheels to Europe - complete with 7.1.4 sound. Complete overkill. And that's exactly why it's exciting.

The Anker subsidiary Soundcore is finally launching its new projector in Europe, the Nebula X1 Pro. However, this does not work like a classic projector, but is a «mobile projector solution» and belongs to the category of «who-the-hell-needs-this» devices: a 4K laser projector with an integrated 7.1.4 sound system, castors on the housing and a price that sounds more like a full-blown home cinema. Absurd? Yes. Unnecessary? Yes. Awesome? Also yes.

However, the device is no longer brand new. I've already had the opportunity to examine the concept of the Nebula X1 Pro up close - together with colleague Luca Fontana. Even then, it was clear that Soundcore was serious about trying to combine image and sound in a single mobile device.

Triple laser, 4K and plenty of light

Technically, the X1 Pro packs a punch. The projector relies on a triple laser light source and delivers a native 4K resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels. With up to 3500 ANSI lumens, Soundcore is not only aimed at dark home cinema rooms, but also at living environments with residual light - or even the garden.

HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision are also on the feature list. There are also automatic functions for focus, keystone correction and image alignment. Sensors detect the projection surface and adapt the image to the wall colour and geometry. In practice, this should mean: switch on, put it down, picture there. At least in theory.

7.1 for outdoors

The real madness, however, is in the sound. Instead of a simple loudspeaker, Soundcore installs a complete 7.1.4 sound system with Dolby Atmos support. To ensure that this also works on the go, Soundcore also includes speakers that attach magnetically to the projector but can be removed and positioned as desired. Without cables - the built-in battery is said to last up to eight hours. According to the manufacturer, the maximum output power is up to 400 watts.

Automatic sound calibration adjusts the playback to the position of the viewer. The X1 Pro also aims to minimise drama as a player. An integrated smart TV platform brings streaming apps directly to the projector, such as Netflix or Google TV.

Watching a film - at a picnic in the garden

Despite its size, the Nebula X1 Pro remains manoeuvrable. Castors and an extendable handle are more reminiscent of hand luggage than classic home cinema technology. However, there is no rechargeable battery; operation is exclusively via an external power supply. In this case, mobile means: rolling it around the home or into the garden, not spontaneously setting it up in the park. At least it is protected against splash water with IP43 certification.

Soundcore is asking €4999 for the Nebula X1 Pro. A Swiss price is not yet known. You can usually get a projector, AV receiver and speaker system together in this price range. This is exactly where the concept comes in: everything in one device, with as little setup stress as possible. The manufacturer is currently offering a 300 euro discount and a free portable power station (Anker Solix C1000) if you buy right away.

Header image: Soundcore

