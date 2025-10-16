Your data. Your choice.

News + Trends
82

Vinyl vibes: how record players are conquering furniture fairs

Pia Seidel
16.10.2025
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Pia Seidel

Vinyl is back - and not just in record shops, but also in the design scene. Record players were celebrated as real design statements at the major furniture fairs in Copenhagen, Milan, Paris and Mexico City.

You heard it here first: vinyl records are now not just for the ear, but also for the eye. So if you're lucky enough to already own some - jackpot! Be sure to show them off and stage them. And if not? Don't stress, here are a few record players that look so good that you'll want them even without a collection.

A highlight: the «Frecuencia» room in Design House Mexico. Retro meets future - with wood panelling, LED lights and an atmosphere that perfectly combines nostalgia and sci-fi.

Where the turntable really works

Living room? Classic. But how about a vintage chest of drawers in the hallway or a place in the bedroom like at «3daysofdesign» in Copenhagen? Important: Always plan enough space for the plates - a side table is often enough.

The stars among the record players

Some record players stand for themselves. This includes the Thuono TH400: Aluminium platter, Nero Marquina marble and magnetic suspension for pure sound. Made in Italy - and an eye-catcher.

Vinyls as decoration? Yes!

At the trade fairs, it quickly became clear: not only the record players, but also the records are too good to hide. Either let it be a very special box like the one from Horizon System. Or show them here.

With wall shelves from Moebe or lattice shelves from Superlife that let you see through, beautiful covers come into their own.

How do you show off your vinyl collection? Share your tips and ideas in the comments.

8 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Pia Seidel
Senior Editor
Pia.Seidel@digitecgalaxus.ch

Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

