"Spaceballs 2" is coming - with Ludicrous Speed

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 13.6.2025

The galaxy has been waiting a long time, now it's official: "Spaceballs" is back. With helmets, yoghurt, Lone Starr and a meta-salvo that makes every hyperspace jump look like a snail's pace.

He really did it. 40 years after the first helming spree, Mel Brooks is firing up the hyperspace engine for a sequel that is anything but quiet and stealthy: «Spaceballs 2» opens in cinemas in 2027 - with old heroes, new faces and a plot that is supposed to be everything and nothing at the same time.

Here is the announcement trailer:

Who? What? Where? When? How? And above all: Why?

The announcement trailer - a lovingly over-the-top text crawl in the best «Spaceballs» style - contains no scenes. And yet there is more meta-humour in these few words than in many a sci-fi series. It also sends a clear message: «Spaceballs» is back. Not as a cheap copy, but as a genuine sequel with reboot elements: «A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.»

Or as Yogurt would say: Merchandising! Merchandising!

The casting provides even more material for excitement: Bill Pullman returns as Lone Starr, Rick Moranis dons the oversized helmet again and Mel Brooks slips into Yogurt's golden frock once more at the age of 98 (!).

The fact that Moranis is back on board at all is almost like a galactic miracle. The actor had retired in the 1990s to devote himself entirely to his family after the death of his wife. So it's all the better that he is now making a film comeback that fans all over the world are likely to celebrate.

But it's not just the old warriors who are back on the bridge. Also back are Keke Palmer («Nope», «One of Them Days») as Destiny, as well as Lewis Pullman, son of Bill, who will be seen in the role of Starburst - the offspring of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa, who has now risen to become Queen. And yes, Daphne Zuniga is also back. What would «Spaceballs» be without a good dose of Druish Royalty?

A film like no other - or perhaps all of them at once

What exactly the story will look like is still under wraps. What we do know: The project comes from Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Josh Greenbaum («Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar»), scripted by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez («Pokémon: Detective Pikachu») and Josh Gad, who is also starring and producing.

The genre parody has obviously set out to make fun of everything again - this time not just the «Star Wars» original, but also its countless sequels, prequels and spin-offs. Who knows - maybe the film will even become so meta that it parodies itself. Or Disney. Or both. Probably both.

May the Schwartz be with ... the Fanservice?

With the comeback of Rick Moranis and the original cast, Mel Brooks is pulling out all the nostalgic stops. This should send the long-established fanbase into ecstasy. But the new cast trio (Palmer, Gad, Pullman Jr.) could also breathe fresh air into the sequel's engines.

Whether «Spaceballs 2» will be more than a loving homage with gags from the day before yesterday remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: if anyone can orchestrate chaos, it's probably Mel Brooks. And if not, then the film will be so stupid that it will be good again. Or at least a lot of fun.

No matter what comes next - one thing's for sure: fasten your seatbelts. «Spaceballs» switches to Ludicrous Speed. Again.

