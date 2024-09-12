Spaceship with head collection: Lego Pharrell set in detail

The new Lego set "Over the Moon with Pharrell Williams" aims to combine music, film and creativity. While the variety of minifigure heads is impressive, the spaceship remains too plain.

The first bars of "Happy" boom out of the speakers. Pharrell Williams, who conquered the world with his catchy beats, is a creative all-rounder. His music is cheerful and catchy. In a new chapter of his career, he is now being immortalised by Lego - in a set.

In addition to the rocket, the set includes two minifigures and 49 other heads.

Source: Lego

The set is based on the film "Piece by Piece", which will be released in cinemas on 6 November 2024. A Lego-style biopic about Pharrell Williams that not only traces his career, but also features celebrity guests such as Snoop Dogg and Justin Timberlake.

The set at a glance - colourful but simple

The spaceship that takes off on a colourful rainbow beam, Pharrell and his wife Helen as minifigures - it seems to be an artistic homage to his creativity. However, the spaceship itself remains surprisingly simple and lacking in detail.

The black rocket is simple and not very spectacular.

Source: Lego

The minifigure heads - inclusivity and diversity

The real highlight of the set are the 49 minifigure heads. These stand on a display stand called "My Phriends" and are particularly eye-catching thanks to their different facial expressions and skin tones. But who are these figures? Apart from Pharrell and his wife, it remains a matter of speculation: are they friends and acquaintances of the artist or is the focus on general diversity?

Can you find yourself under one of the 49 heads?.

Source: Lego

The heads themselves are interesting for fans of minifigures looking for a wide range of facial expressions. The possibility of sticking them on other figures could pique the curiosity of many. However, without backstories or specific characters, how suitable these heads are for playing or collecting remains questionable.

Too little game depth

In addition to the heads, the set remains shallow in terms of play depth. With 966 pieces and a price of 129 francs or 110 euros, the price per brick is high. Although the spaceship is removable, it offers hardly any functionality. Sets such as the Lego Creator Space Shuttle or the Millennium Falcon offer significantly more building and playing fun at similar prices. The exclusive sale via the official Lego shop ensures that the price remains stable. This means there will be hardly any discount campaigns or price reductions.

I would display the heads in my home, but not so much the rocket.

Source: Lego

For fans of Pharrell Williams, the set is a nice collector's item, but otherwise it falls short of expectations. Visually appealing, functionally limited: more decorative object than playful set.