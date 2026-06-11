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Steam gift cards disappear from store shelves

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 11.6.2026

They are still in stores, but there will be no more replenishment: Valve will no longer supply physical Steam gift cards to retailers in the future. The reason is a well-known problem: fraud with voucher codes.

Valve is discontinuing the sale of physical Steam gift cards in retail stores. Retailers will no longer receive new cards, but are permitted to sell existing stock. Therefore, the cards will not disappear abruptly from supermarkets, gas stations, electronics stores, or kiosks: Valve expects the remaining stock to be depleted by the end of 2026.

For you, this means: If you still have a physical Steam gift card, you can continue to redeem it. Valve is not disabling the functionality of existing cards, but merely ending the retail program for new plastic cards. Digital Steam gift cards will also remain available and can be sent to other users via Steam as usual.

Fraud is the trigger

Valve justifies the move with ongoing abuse. Physical gift cards have been one of fraudsters' preferred tools for years. The principle is simple: victims are pressured to buy gift cards in stores and then hand over the codes. Once the code is redeemed, the money is almost impossible to recover.

In this context, Valve refers to well-known scams that affect not only Steam customers. According to the company, it has already worked with law enforcement agencies and retailers, added warnings to cards, and restricted availability. These measures were apparently not sufficient. Fraudsters continuously adapt their methods.

With this, Valve draws a harsh conclusion. Instead of further regulating the product, the company is removing it from brick-and-mortar retail. For Valve, this is also an admission: a physical code that can be bought anonymously at the checkout and then passed on remains vulnerable.

A piece of gaming everyday life disappears

Steam gift cards have been available in retail since 2012. For many, they were more than a last-minute gift. You could use them to top up your Steam balance without directly linking a credit card, PayPal, or other payment methods to the account. Especially for younger users or people without access to digital payment methods, the cards offered an easy entry into the Steam Store.

In 2017, Valve added digital gift cards. These now remain the official way if you want to give Steam credit to another person. The difference is crucial: digital gift cards are tied to accounts and cannot be bought anonymously in a store and passed on.

Gift cards as an industry problem

Valve is not alone in this step. Precisely because gift cards are easily available in retail and codes can be passed on anonymously, they remain an attractive target for perpetrators across platforms.

HelgaQ / Shutterstock

Should abuse continue to increase, the end of physical gift cards could also become an issue for other platforms. Valve's decision could serve as a precedent: as proof that a departure from the physical format is possible without denying customers access.

Header image: Lutsenko_Oleksandr / Shutterstock

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