Stiftung Warentest: These sex toys share intimate data with ChatGPT

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 3.11.2025

Stiftung Warentest tested the safety of 19 sex toys. Only around a third of the products can be recommended without hesitation. Harmful substances - and indiscreet apps - proved to be problematic.

Vibrators, dildos, masturbators and butt plugs are now mainstream and can sometimes even be found in drugstores. But what about the safety of these products?

What was tested?

Stiftung Warentest tested a total of 19 sex toys with prices between 12.45 and 209 euros:

twelve vibrators and dildos,

four masturbators for men

three anal plugs

StiWa awarded the test grades according to the German school grading system. However, the magazine dispensed with the practical test that is usually carried out by Stiftung Warentest. Although this is not very satisfactory, it is understandable as the experience of a sex toy is individual.

The test winners

The «Young Hearts Purple Vibes» vibrator from the Müller drugstore was the only product to achieve a score of «Very good» (1.3) for safety. Unfortunately, we don't have this in our range. In terms of masturbators, the model «Durex Play Slide & Ride» came out on top with a «Good» (1.6).

The butt plug «Easy Toys Metal Butt Plug», which was rated 1.8, is also good.

What was tested

The test team analysed the products for harmful substances such as PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons), phthalate plasticisers, chlorinated paraffins, tin compounds, azo dyes and alkylphenols. Nickel release was tested for metal-containing parts. These are all harmful substances that nobody likes to have in their body.

In addition, the processing (sharp corners, edges), the surface temperature in 30-minute continuous operation and residues on the surface were tested. Coloured lubricant was used for the cleaning test.

If the toy comes with an app, Stiftung Warentest also analysed this. The result depends on what data the apps collect and send - and whether there is a German-language privacy policy.

These products failed

Six of the 19 sex toys tested only achieved a «Sufficient» or «Poor».

The «Preventivo G-spot vibrator» from Rossmann received a Poor (4.6) because the charging contact releases more nickel than legally permitted.

The score of 4.7 for «Lovesense Lush» was due to the transmission of sensitive data, which was even sent to ChatGPT. In general, it was found that the apps lack a German-language privacy policy and that information such as device ID and usage statistics are transmitted to the manufacturers.

The «Lelo F1S V2» and «Svakom Sam Neo 2 Pro» also both send too much information to the suppliers.

The products «Pipedream King Cock» and «Fleshlight Stamina Training Unit Lady» stumbled over the high concentration of nonylphenol and therefore only received a «Sufficient». The toxic substance acts like oestrogen in the body and upsets the hormone balance.

Contrary to the standard, there was no weighting of the tested criteria in this test.

Recommended products

These vibrators from our range received a «Good»:

The same rating was also given to «Amorelie Joy Shake Rabbit» and «Lovehoney Mon Ami Pleasure Air Rose», which we do not carry, however.

At least in the StiWa rating «satisfactory» are:

Test team criticises the instructions for use

Obviously, some products had shortcomings in the instructions for use. For example, information on cleaning or material compatibility was often missing. In some cases, dangerous types of play are also advertised.

The test team rated the information on «Waldmichls Holdi» as particularly poor. The wooden dildo came without any information or instructions in the box.

The full test report is available for a fee.

Header image: Alexander Mak / Shutterstock

