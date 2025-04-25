News + Trends 4 0

Still not convinced by the sneaker-ballerina trend? Charli XCX changes that

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 25.4.2025

The widespread love of trainers has already culminated in loafer, mule and high-heel hybrids. The sporty footwear is currently showing that it can even be paired with smart ballerinas.

Klobby dad trainers are currently on the bench in the shoe rack. Instead, they are on heavy rotation: trainers with a slim silhouette and thin soles. This so-called slim sneaker trend is now reaching its peak with a metamorphosis into a ballerina. How does this look? A delicate yet sporty rubber sole, topped with a chic, low-cut shaft. With the help of elasticated straps or shiny shoelaces, the latter also likes to secure the title «playful».

None other than pop star Charli XCX recently gave the sneaker ballerinas, or ballet flats, the accolade at the legendary Coachella Festival. The 32-year-old wore a powder pink model from the Vivaia brand with a fan shirt and mini skirt - which is even more affordable at 109 francs. It is difficult to assume that sales figures will rise rapidly.

Charli XCX at the Coachella Festival in sneaker ballerinas from Vivaia.

While we don't have the original Charli XCX ballet sneaker in our range, we do have a few other styles to keep up with this trend.

