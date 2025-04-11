Style upgrade: Crocs have never been so pretty

Crocs Classic Floral Cut Out Clog
The "clog" from Crocs is and remains an ugly shoe. This spring, however, it has been given a makeover that really suits it.
Actually, Crocs are something that I quietly enjoy. I do have a certain affinity for the quirky shoes and own several pairs - but the most they get is a run on the balcony. Now the "Classic Clog", the iconic model commonly referred to as Crocs, has been given a makeover. And it's really cute. So cute, in fact, that I might even be tempted to relax my house arrest a little in this case.
The new "Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog" has filigree cut-outs in the shape of small flowers instead of the usual holes that usually adorn the top of the "Classic Clog". The pattern is reminiscent of perforated embroidery and actually makes the chunky shoe look less clumsy.
The new model also has no large openings at the transition from sole to shoe, as is the case with the conventional "Classic Clog". The closed look gives the "Floral Cut-Out" version a more refined appearance. Instead, it has additional holes on the heel strap that can be decorated with jibbitz.
Of course, it's still a clunky ugly shoe from Crocs. And of course they still evoke associations with gardening. Only perhaps it's not in Klaus-Dieter's allotment, but in the middle of a pretty flower meadow. All in all, a successful, spring-like upgrade - subtle and not too intentional. In my opinion, Crocs "clogs" have never looked better.
The "Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog" is currently available in six colours: white, taupe, mint, red, pink and sky blue. The first five have just been added to the range.
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.