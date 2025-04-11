News + Trends 27

Style upgrade: Crocs have never been so pretty

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 11.4.2025

The "clog" from Crocs is and remains an ugly shoe. This spring, however, it has been given a makeover that really suits it.

Actually, Crocs are something that I quietly enjoy. I do have a certain affinity for the quirky shoes and own several pairs - but the most they get is a run on the balcony. Now the "Classic Clog", the iconic model commonly referred to as Crocs, has been given a makeover. And it's really cute. So cute, in fact, that I might even be tempted to relax my house arrest a little in this case.

The Crocs clogs have been given a springtime update.

Source: Crocs

Crocs are now also available with floral cut-outs.

Source: Crocs

Flowers instead of circles

The new "Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog" has filigree cut-outs in the shape of small flowers instead of the usual holes that usually adorn the top of the "Classic Clog". The pattern is reminiscent of perforated embroidery and actually makes the chunky shoe look less clumsy.

The new model also has no large openings at the transition from sole to shoe, as is the case with the conventional "Classic Clog". The closed look gives the "Floral Cut-Out" version a more refined appearance. Instead, it has additional holes on the heel strap that can be decorated with jibbitz.

The Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog is available in various colours.

Source: Crocs

Decorated with jibbitz, the playfulness of the new model comes into its own even better.

Source: Instagram @crocskorea

Still ugly, but cuter than ever

Of course, it's still a clunky ugly shoe from Crocs. And of course they still evoke associations with gardening. Only perhaps it's not in Klaus-Dieter's allotment, but in the middle of a pretty flower meadow. All in all, a successful, spring-like upgrade - subtle and not too intentional. In my opinion, Crocs "clogs" have never looked better.

The "Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog" is currently available in six colours: white, taupe, mint, red, pink and sky blue. The first five have just been added to the range.

Slippers Crocs Classic Floral Cut Out Clog 38, 39 Slippers Crocs Classic Floral Cut Out Clog 38, 39 Slippers Crocs Classic Floral Cut Out 38, 39 Slippers Crocs Classic Floral Cut Out Clog 38, 39 Slippers Crocs Classic Floral Cut Out Clog 38, 39

Header image: Crocs

I like this article! 27 people like this article







