News + Trends 2 1

Kosuke Sugimoto turns old trainers into new vases

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 21.7.2025

From discarded favourite shoes to decorative flower arrangements: how the Shoetree project awakens DIY desires.

First of all: you are more than welcome to dispose of your completely worn-out, smelly, ancient trainers. Don't give me that impression. But there are sneakers that count as valuable collector's items. Or ones that can no longer be worn because the sole is crumbling or the upper material is too worn.

Japanese designer Kosuke Sugimoto takes on such models. The trained florist and obvious sneaker enthusiast turns old shoes into new flower vases. It sounds far-fetched, impractical and somehow superfluous, but it looks surprisingly fabulous - and suddenly you want to fill your entire flat with flowered Nike Air Oasis.

This is what the retirement of your old trainers could look like.

Source: Instagram @shoetree_2016

Ok cool, so stow a waterproof container in the shoe, put a tulip in, bang, done? Not quite. Sugimoto's «Shoetrees» are inspired by ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. Each arrangement is chosen to match the colour of the sneaker and is wrapped around the wired laces for a secure hold (and an extra dose of drama). What's more, and this is where the real art lies, Sugimoto replaces the soles and damaged parts of the shoes with preserved moss by hand. The more eye-catching a model, the better, says the artist in an interview with Highsnobiety: «Simple sneakers are not suitable, they are too monotonous. I want to achieve an optimum degree of exaggeration so that they don't degenerate into a clumsy decorative object.»

Once sporty Nike Air Max, now decorative installation.

Source: Instagram @shoetree_2016

A cool home for succulents too.

Source: Instagram @shoetree_2016

The Japanese artist was inspired to create his floral works by ruins overgrown with roots and plants. He now decorates shops, cafés and events, among other things. Completely un-plump, of course.

If you want an original Sugimoto shoetree for your home, it's best to contact us online. And if you've finally found a purpose for your favourite sneaker that you've discarded with a heavy heart, it's best to start the DIY now. Good luck!

Header image: Shoetree

I like this article! 2 people like this article







