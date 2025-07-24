News + Trends 6 1

Foulards are going downhill: they slide from the neck to the hips

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 24.7.2025

Are you always up for a quick outfit upgrade? Then you'll love this accessory trend.

I have already realised several times that bandanas and foulards are much more versatile than you might think. In addition to necks, they can also be used to wrap around trouser waistbands and bag handles, for example, and can be knotted into summery bags or pretty hair ties. They have even tried their hand at glasses chains. And their portfolio is growing and growing: this summer, the scarves are being staged as a stylish accessory for the hips.

Highlights the waist and makes for a cool eye-catcher.

Source: Instagram @whatgigiwears

They may have learnt a thing or two from their distant relative, the sarong. The sarong is known to cover lightly clad poses in holiday destinations near the water, with a simple knot at hip height holding the usually asymmetrically cut fabric in place.

The foulard species thinks it sounds good and now also wants to be folded into a triangle and tied around the hips. However, this is less for privacy and more for decorative purposes. In this version, the hips and buttocks are already fully clothed, with the patterned scarves merely adding an extra layer of textile and styling sophistication.

A pretty add-on for trousers.

Source: Instagram @hoskelsa More dimension and finesse for simple dresses.

Source: Instagram @annelauremais

By the way, the trend for silk or cotton scarves is far from over. Lace is very popular this season and crochet is also having a big moment - as it does almost every summer. So if an airy, delicate «foulard» crosses your path, for example in the brocki or at the Grosi, be sure to grab it!

The ideal summer option.

Source: Instagram @annelauremais

Header image: Instagram @hoskelsa

