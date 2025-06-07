News + Trends 4 1

I don't fall for skinny jeans, bubble shorts and narrow scarves

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 7.6.2025

A trend is currently circulating on social media: lists of things you shouldn't fall for are shared under the phrase "Propaganda I'm Not Falling For". Here's mine.

The Duden dictionary says: «Propaganda is the systematic dissemination of political, ideological or similar ideas and opinions. Ideas and opinions with the aim of influencing the general consciousness in a certain way.»

Don't worry, it doesn't get quite so deep on social media. Here, the term «propaganda» is currently more synonymous with trends, rules or behaviours. And those with which you cannot or do not want to identify. For example, the hashtag «Propaganda I'm Not Falling For» lists things like: Holidays in Dubai, SkinnyTok, Matcha, Botox, Labubu or Shein. In around 95 per cent of cases, the song «I Think About It All The Time» by Charlie XCX plays in the background.

Unfortunately, I can't play it here - and I'll keep my opinion on Dubai and Botox to myself. Nevertheless, to take part in the trend of trend sharing, here are my top three ... well, trends that I'm not falling for this season.

Skinny jeans

Miu Miu

The wide-cut baggy silhouette is said to have had its heyday. Instead, tight-fitting trouser legs are making a comeback. Actually squeezing back into uncomfortable skinny jeans like in the early 2000s? No way. I'm just sitting this trend out - in the knowledge that sooner or later it will all come back anyway. Even the baggy aesthetic.

Bubble shorts

Chloé

I'm seeing more and more people online wearing bubble shorts - which can also be referred to as short pluderhosen. For me, they have about the same visual charm as a nappy and don't belong on pos that are more than three years old. And therefore not on mine either.

Slim scarves

Gestuz

The extra-long, extra-slim scarves are not claiming the limelight for the first time either. They were just as popular in the 1970s as they were in the early 2000s. Yes, they've even been wrapped around my neck. That's exactly why my need for them is already covered and I continue to limit scarf-wearing to winter. And then preferably in normal format.

And which «propaganda» are you guaranteed not to fall for?

