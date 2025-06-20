News + Trends 18 4

"Air Max" underneath, loafers on top: this is Nike's latest hybrid

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 20.6.2025

Sneaker loafers are here to stay. After New Balance, Puma and Converse, Nike is now also jumping on the trend. This is what we know about the "Air Max Phenomena" so far.

When New Balance launched the «1906L» last year, the hybrid of loafer and sneaker was still an outlier. The shoe has since been released in dozens of colour variants, is constantly on sale and is hard to miss on social media. Sneaker loafers may be polarising - but there is obviously a target group keen to buy them. This can now also be seen in the releases of other major brands.

Converse has presented several sneaker loafers in recent months. Even outdoor brand Hoka has dared to break with style with its «Speed Loafer». Puma recently joined in with the chunky «Sophyr Loafer». Now Nike is also jumping on the trend.

Smart on top, sporty underneath

This week, Hirofumi Kojima, Creative Director of Japanese streetwear retailer Atmos, announced the upcoming Nike release. He posted a photo of the «Air Max Phenomena» - a loafer version of the well-known sneaker - on his Instagram account.

Hirofumi Kojima shows off the Air Max Phenomena on Instagram.

Source: Instagram @koji198139

The sole of the model is based on the «Air Max Sunder», while the upper part of the shoe is designed like a classic leather loafer. The iconic Nike Swoosh appears discreetly as a silver application on the strap above the instep. Although the mudguard appears black in daylight, it is made of a light-reflecting material. The silver pattern on the insole provides a special accent, while a loop on the heel makes it easier to put on and take off.

The mudguard is light-reflective.

Source: Atmos The insole is patterned in silver.

Source: Atmos

Only available in women's sizes

The shoe was designed by the Serena Williams Design Crew, a support programme for aspiring designers. The sporting goods manufacturer and the tennis icon launched the initiative in 2019.

For the time being, the «Air Max Phenomena» will only be available in women's sizes. An exact release date has not yet been communicated. In his Instagram article, Kojima merely reveals that it will be «soon».

Header image: Nike

