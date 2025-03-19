News + Trends 3 0

We (partly) guessed it: the coolest streetwear collaborations of the past year

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

New year, new edition of "All Gone - The Finest Of Street Culture". If you have a passion for collecting or simply a heart for streetwear, this strictly limited edition book is a must for you.

Fashion in book form is only very rarely worthwhile. First and foremost, it wants to be worn. But then again, there is fashion that is so expensive or impossible to get hold of that a neatly curated coffee table book suddenly turns out to be the next best option.

One person who can curate fashion, or at least streetwear, like no other is Michael Dupouy. The Parisian author, publisher and art collector has been publishing a new instalment of his "All Gone" book series every year since 2006, in which he dedicates himself to the best and most coveted collaborations of the past year.

He is currently on a release tour with his latest edition - and in a creative collaboration with Post Archive Faction and Inference, he also made a stop in Zurich West: In addition to the chance to win a lively dedication from Dupouy himself, there were also pieces designed by Post Archive Faction for On and a longsleeve made especially for the occasion up for grabs.

Signed with hearts and stars. Merci.

Source: Laura Scholz Post Archive Faction × On.

Source: Laura Scholz

And the two different cover variants of the book? This time, for once, no artist was hired for them, but the characteristic print of the French bag and suitcase manufacturer Au Départ was borrowed.

Au Départ has also collaborated with Fragment.

Source: Laura Scholz

"The collaboration with such a famous Parisian house is of the utmost importance to me - and to the history of this book.""Michael Dupouy"

Of course, there is so much more to discover on the 192 pages, organised chronologically and with all the important background information. For example, these collaborations, which we have already reported on here:

Junya Watanabe × New Balance

The polarising sneaker loafers from New Balance.

Source: Laura Scholz

Wu-Tang × Nike

The release of the Wu-Tang × Nike Dunk High was announced in June 2024.

Source: Laura Scholz

Cecilie Bahnsen × Asics

Too good to be true: the sneakers from Cecilie Bahnsen × Asics.

Source: Laura Scholz

The book, limited to 2500 copies, is available for 80 euros exclusively at allgonebook.com.

