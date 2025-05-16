Crocs x Casio: You can tell the time with this shoe

News + Trends
Style upgrade: Crocs have never been so pretty
by Stephanie Vinzens
Adorning Crocs not with jibbitz, but with a fully functional watch face? The new collab with the Japanese cult brand G-Shock by Casio makes it possible.
If you want to know what time it is, look at your smartphone, your wrist or even the oven. At your feet? Hardly at all. At least until now. Because a surprising collaboration between G-Shock, the robust watch label from Casio, and the Ugly Shoe brand Crocs ensures that the time will also tick on your ankle in future.
The shoe that has been given the honour of measuring time is not the well-known «Classic Clog», but the «ECHO Wave» - a slip-on model with a streetwear character. «G-Shock x Crocs ECHO Wave» consists of a shoe and a watch that can be worn separately or combined with each other. The watch can be removed from the strap and inserted into a plastic case in the ankle area of the shoe.
In contrast to the regular model, the «ECHO Wave» from the collab also has a heel strap. Like the footbed, this is designed in a pink-green marble pattern to match the watch strap. In daylight, the shoe is cream in colour, but in the dark it glows fluorescent green.
It remains to be seen whether such a dial on the foot is really practical - it certainly attracts attention. And if any watch can withstand the rigours of a shoe, it's probably a G-Shock: shockproof, resistant to external influences such as cold or dirt and waterproof to a depth of 200 metres.
The limited-edition product set costs 200 dollars, the equivalent of around 170 Swiss francs, and will be available from 27 May from both Crocs and G-Shock.
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.