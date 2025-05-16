News + Trends 4 1

Crocs x Casio: You can tell the time with this shoe

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 16.5.2025

Adorning Crocs not with jibbitz, but with a fully functional watch face? The new collab with the Japanese cult brand G-Shock by Casio makes it possible.

If you want to know what time it is, look at your smartphone, your wrist or even the oven. At your feet? Hardly at all. At least until now. Because a surprising collaboration between G-Shock, the robust watch label from Casio, and the Ugly Shoe brand Crocs ensures that the time will also tick on your ankle in future.

How the modular design works

The shoe that has been given the honour of measuring time is not the well-known «Classic Clog», but the «ECHO Wave» - a slip-on model with a streetwear character. «G-Shock x Crocs ECHO Wave» consists of a shoe and a watch that can be worn separately or combined with each other. The watch can be removed from the strap and inserted into a plastic case in the ankle area of the shoe.

The watch can be worn on the wrist ...

Source: Crocs/Casio ... or attached to the shoe.

Source: Crocs/Casio

The Crocs glow in the dark.

Source: Crocs/Casio

In contrast to the regular model, the «ECHO Wave» from the collab also has a heel strap. Like the footbed, this is designed in a pink-green marble pattern to match the watch strap. In daylight, the shoe is cream in colour, but in the dark it glows fluorescent green.

Release date and price

It remains to be seen whether such a dial on the foot is really practical - it certainly attracts attention. And if any watch can withstand the rigours of a shoe, it's probably a G-Shock: shockproof, resistant to external influences such as cold or dirt and waterproof to a depth of 200 metres.

A very robust G-Shock.

Source: Crocs/Casio

The limited-edition product set costs 200 dollars, the equivalent of around 170 Swiss francs, and will be available from 27 May from both Crocs and G-Shock.

