Keen makes its trail running debut with a new shoe

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 30.7.2025

Trail running is booming. And there is also a spirit of optimism among shoe manufacturers. With the "Seek" trail running shoe, Keen, known for hiking boots and Ugly Sandals, is focussing on speed in hilly terrain.

Trail running - the word alone awakens a thirst for adventure. Not only for runners, but also for manufacturers. Because in the past twelve months, two companies have made their debut that previously had little to do with trail running.

Experience with hiking shoes and extensive practical tests

Almost a year after X-Bionic presents Keen its first trail running shoe called «Seek».

Keen's experience with comfortable hiking shoes and sandals should form the foundation for this. «If we have so much to offer in terms of fit, comfort and durability, why not make something for those who want to run a little faster?», says William Schuh, Head of Product Management at Keen, in a media release.

Not just hiking and speed hiking anymore: Keen wants to get involved in trail running.

Source: Keen

According to the manufacturer, the developers spent two years fine-tuning the shoe. The company relied on extensive feedback from runners who set off on winding trails with prototypes on their feet. The head of the development team, Scott Robertson, is said to have run almost 1450 kilometres in experimental Seek models himself.

A shoe for training and long runs

The result is a trail running shoe that is designed to be comfortable and durable. The toe box is wide and the cushioning is a generous 38.5 millimetres for the men's model and 32.5 millimetres for the women's model. According to Keen, the midsole has been optimised for heel runners. Although this is the predominant running pattern for recreational joggers, it increases the risk of twisting an ankle on demanding, technical trails.

The Seek is available in different colours.

Source: Keen

With a weight of 309 grams (men) and 248 grams (women), the Seek is quite light, but not ultra-light. The drop is six millimetres, which also makes the shoe suitable for downhill runs. The butterfly-shaped tread is four millimetres deep and should therefore offer good grip on moderate trails. The outsole lasts around 1500 kilometres according to tests by the laboratory Heeluxe.

The lace garage and the anti-odour treatment with environmentally friendly probiotics are features that appeal to me as a trail runner.

Two trail running debuts for different target groups

With the Seek, Keen is taking a different direction to co-newcomer X-Bionic. With a carbon plate, race fit and low weight, X-Bionic is aimed at ambitious, speed-orientated runners on demanding terrain.

The Seek, on the other hand, is suitable for those embarking on their first trail running adventures or looking for a shoe for long training runs on moderate terrain. It will initially be available in the USA and from spring 2026 in Switzerland.

Header image: Keen

