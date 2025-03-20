News + Trends 12 0

For its 200th anniversary, Clarks treats itself (and us) to a collaboration with Liam Gallagher

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 20.3.2025

They both come from the UK, they are both cult: Liam Gallagher and Clarks. To mark the 200th anniversary of the shoe brand, they are now teaming up (again).

There are many reasons to celebrate. The reunion and tour of Britpop icons Oasis, for example. And the 200th birthday of music-history-rich shoe brand Clarks. Convenient that these two festivities can be combined.

As luck would have it, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been a die-hard fan of Clarks footwear since the early 1990s or late 1980s - he can't remember for sure. And therefore obviously ideally suited to bringing old, almost forgotten classics from the Clarks range back into the limelight. He relaunched the "Rambler" back in 2022. Now it's curtains up for the "Liam Gallagher × Clarks Originals LG Desert Rain". And it launches, attention: today! On 20 March 2025.

Liam Gallagher in the Liam Gallagher shoe.

Broad corduroy, thick sole.

Instead of suede like the original model released in 2000, the brand-new Gallagher version has been given a material update in coarse corduroy. The characteristic crepe sole has become noticeably thicker. Where the Clarks "TrekMan" used to be embossed on the heel cap, the musician's likeness is now emblazoned.

Liam Gallagher to go.

It goes without saying that the shoe is limited and probably as coveted as the Oasis tour tickets, which sold out in no time at all. So if you want to get your hands on one of the £140 "Liam Gallagher × Clarks Originals LG Desert Rain" trainers, you'd better hurry up and head straight to the Clarks online shop.

