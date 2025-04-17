Made in Italy - and expensive as hell: this is the new Adidas "Gazelle"

News + Trends
by Patrick Bardelli
The new sneaker from Adidas looks like a premium leather shoe - and costs accordingly. A look at what the model from Italy has to offer.
Adidas has launched a new «Gazelle» that costs more than three times as much as the regular shoe. The reason: the model is made in Italy, the Eldorado of fine shoe craftsmanship. For the premium price of a proud 500 francs, the German company promises premium quality - and a sneaker with the grace of a suit shoe.
The most striking feature of the «Gazelle Indoor Made In Italy» is probably its midsole. It is more reminiscent of a classic lace-up shoe than a trainers. This is not only due to the shape, but also the design. While the soles of sneakers are usually glued, the Italian «Gazelle» has a welted midsole. A quality feature that is considered particularly durable.
The fact that the shoe - from sole to laces - is consistently in dark brown emphasises the smart look and pushes the Adidas stripes into the background. Instead, the interplay of smooth and suede leather provides contrast in the monochrome design.
Italian leather covers both the outside and inside of the shoe, which has been processed using the sacchetto method. The lining leather is sewn into a kind of sack and then worked into the shoe. The traditional technique is intended to ensure a particularly cosy feel.
The «Gazelle Indoor Made In Italy» is not the first sneaker from Adidas from the European south. Last year, the sporting goods manufacturer launched a number of «Samba» models manufactured in Italy. However, they remained visually closer to the sporty original and were priced around 100 francs below the new premium«Gazelle».
Galaxus does not currently offer the «Gazelle Indoor Made In Italy». The new product is available directly from Adidas and selected retailers.
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.