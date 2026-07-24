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Strictly limited to 1996 pieces: Pikachu as a Steiff plush toy

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 24.7.2026

Steiff x Pokémon: The two brands are collaborating on an anniversary edition of Pikachu.

Who doesn't know it, the yellow pocket monster Pikachu with the red cheeks? Since 1996, Pikachu has been the mascot of the "Pokémon" franchise. For the anniversary of the game series, Pikachu is now also available as a plush toy from Steiff. But only for a short time and strictly limited: 1996 copies will be offered worldwide. And you'll have to dig deep into your pockets: the cuddly Pikachu costs 350 euros or around 325 Swiss francs.

The plush toy is 21 centimeters tall and the button at the tail is gold-plated, according to Steiff. In addition, the manufacturer speaks of its "own Pikachu packaging". Steiff emphasizes that it is not a toy, but a collector's item.

The first 350 numbered Pikachus will be available exclusively from Steiff from July 24. Further copies can also be purchased in other shops from August 3. I am currently clarifying whether the plush toy will also be available here.

This cute creature is world-famous – and now 30 years old.

By the way: The collector's number 0025 of the limited edition was raffled off among registered visitors in the Steiff Store in Munich. The lucky winner can be particularly happy: number 0025 corresponds to Pikachu's entry in the Pokédex, the official Pokémon encyclopedia.

Header image: Steiff

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